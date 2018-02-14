In search of a solution for Sherman's 'food desert'

A damaged sign marks the spot where Piggly Wiggly once served customers in southeast Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- One Sherman City Council member trying to bring more grocers to the southeast portion of the city where there is a "food desert."

"I know what it's like to not have a vehicle and have to depend on any place that's local," said Sherman resident Sholdon Daniels. "You basically eat what you can carry home."

Council member Shawn Teamann said other residents have complained about the lack of shopping centers, so he's contacting supermarket firms in a search for a solution.

"It's time to see if we can't inspire some retailers and grocery chains to come to the south side of Sherman," he said.

Teamann said after the Piggly Wiggly store closed in 2009, residents haven't really had another option.

"It kind of shut down all the grocery shopping on this side of town," Teamann said. "In order to get good quality groceries, you've got to drive all the way across town."

The remaining option for residents in this area is to get their groceries at Dollar General.

"We have your basics: Your bread, your milk, your eggs, chips, soda," said store manager Buddy Thomas.

"Convenient stores are good, but people need a full-time grocery store or farmers market," Teamann said.

He acknowledges that council members can't build supermarkets. "But we do have the ability to reach out to grocery stores and try to incentivize them to come," Teamann said.

Sholdon Daniels stressed that food is a necessity.

"People need food before they can do anything else," he said. "It's hard for your kid to really pay attention in class if they're hungry."

Teamann says he started exploring options with H-E-B and Albertson's, but said it would also be great to work with a local vendor.