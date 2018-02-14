Atoka students suspended for using hand sanitizer - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Atoka students suspended for using hand sanitizer

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Several students at McCall Junior High School in Atoka were suspended for using hand sanitizer in class.

ATOKA, Okla. -- Some students were suspended at a Texoma school after using hand sanitizer in a classroom.

Atoka Public Schools said the students at McCall Junior High "colluded" with each other to use the maple-scented sanitizer, giving their teacher an allergic reaction.

The district cited suspension rules outlined in the student handbook that prohibit:

...any act which disrupts the academic atmosphere of the school, endangers or threatens fellow students, teachers or officials, or damages property

Lavada Davis, the mother of one of the suspended students, said the youngsters meant no harm.

"For my son having hand sanitizer at school, and letting other students use it during the biggest flu epidemic? Not a crime, sorry," Davis said. "And it does not warrant a three-day suspension."

Davis went through an appeal process for the suspension, but the school district upheld the punishment.

