W-I-N-N-E-R at Grayson County Spelling Bee

Sherman sixth grader Shomoy Kamal won the Grayson County Spelling Bee for the second consecutive year. (KTEN)

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Grayson County's 2018 Spelling Bee champion is a veteran of the competition.

Sixth-grader Shomoy Kamal of Sherman took this year's crown Wednesday afternoon following twenty rounds of spelling. The winning word: S-L-A-U-G-H-T-E-R.

It's a repeat performance for Shomoy; the Dillingham Intermediate School student was also last year's Grayson County champion. He said he practiced at least two hours a day to retain the title.

"It feels really good to win for the second time in a row," Shomoy said.

His next stop is Dallas, where he'll compete against winners in 34 other northeast Texas counties at the Golden Chick Dallas Regional Spelling Bee on March 24.

Two winners from that competition will go to Washington D.C. for the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee.