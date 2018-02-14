W-I-N-N-E-R at Grayson County Spelling Bee

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Classes were dismissed early Wednesday after police were unable to find a gun on campus.More >>
Classes were dismissed early Wednesday after police were unable to find a gun on campus.More >>
Atoka Public Schools said a teacher suffered an allergic reaction as a result of the classroom sanitizer use.More >>
Atoka Public Schools said a teacher suffered an allergic reaction as a result of the classroom sanitizer use.More >>
"It's been bothering me for a while," said Commissioner Ron Boyer. "The residents have complained."More >>
"It's been bothering me for a while," said Commissioner Ron Boyer. "The residents have complained."More >>
Sixth-grader Shomoy Kamal of Sherman took this year's crown Wednesday afternoon following twenty rounds of spelling.More >>
Sixth-grader Shomoy Kamal of Sherman took this year's crown Wednesday afternoon following twenty rounds of spelling.More >>
Robin Spriggs has been teaching music to Ardmore students for 10 years without a pay raise. She had to get a second job. "I'm a little tired," she said.More >>
Robin Spriggs has been teaching music to Ardmore students for 10 years without a pay raise. She had to get a second job. "I'm a little tired," she said.More >>
"The town has enough drama," outgoing Mayor Larry Cooper said Tuesday.More >>
"The town has enough drama," outgoing Mayor Larry Cooper said Tuesday.More >>
A number of Oklahoma communities held municipal and school elections on Tuesday.More >>
A number of Oklahoma communities held municipal and school elections on Tuesday.More >>
The Chad Key Memorial Garden was officially opened to the public Friday. A crowd gathered at the Grayson County Jail to remember a deputy killed nearly five years ago.More >>
The Chad Key Memorial Garden was officially opened to the public Friday. A crowd gathered at the Grayson County Jail to remember a deputy killed nearly five years ago.More >>
Some of the canines had been neglected; others were diseased or showed signs of starvation. Not all the dogs survived.More >>
Some of the canines had been neglected; others were diseased or showed signs of starvation. Not all the dogs survived.More >>
"This plan will continue our fight to crack down on predatory teacher-student relationships in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott said.More >>
"This plan will continue our fight to crack down on predatory teacher-student relationships in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott said.More >>