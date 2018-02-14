Van Alstyne Council accepts mayor's resignation

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Robin Spriggs has been teaching music to Ardmore students for 10 years without a pay raise. She had to get a second job. "I'm a little tired," she said.More >>
"The town has enough drama," outgoing Mayor Larry Cooper said Tuesday.More >>
A number of Oklahoma communities held municipal and school elections on Tuesday.More >>
The Chad Key Memorial Garden was officially opened to the public Friday. A crowd gathered at the Grayson County Jail to remember a deputy killed nearly five years ago.More >>
Some of the canines had been neglected; others were diseased or showed signs of starvation. Not all the dogs survived.More >>
"This plan will continue our fight to crack down on predatory teacher-student relationships in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott said.More >>
The health department board accepted Preston Doerflinger's resignation on Tuesday and named another interim commissioner.More >>
The technology takes video from cameras already installed in patrol cars and relays it live to dispatchers.More >>
Troopers said Carmel Graham saw the animal on the two-lane highway and swerved to the right, hitting a culvert.More >>
Supporters, including many Republicans, say passage would lift the state from 49th to 34th nationally in teacher pay.More >>
