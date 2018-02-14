Van Alstyne Council accepts mayor's resignation - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Van Alstyne Council accepts mayor's resignation

Posted: Updated:
Larry Cooper resigned as Van Alstyne mayor. (KTEN) Larry Cooper resigned as Van Alstyne mayor. (KTEN)
The Van Alstyne City Council votes to accept the resignation of Mayor Larry Cooper. (KTEN) The Van Alstyne City Council votes to accept the resignation of Mayor Larry Cooper. (KTEN)

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Van Alstyne Mayor Larry Cooper resigned Tuesday without any objection from the rest of the City Council.

Cooper currently has an ethics complaint filed against him stemming from a letter he wrote supporting a local politician. The complaint was filed against Cooper even though the politician decided to not run for re-election.

The City Council voted unanimously to accept Cooper's resignation on Tuesday night, but the outgoing mayor didn't seem too upset about it.

"It was just a good time; the town has enough drama," he said. "If I'm contributing to that, then I shouldn't do that. They will be fine without me."

Mayor Pro Tem Teddie Ann Salmon  assumed the role as acting mayor of Van Alstyne. She will serve until a mayoral election on May 5.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.