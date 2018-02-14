Van Alstyne Council accepts mayor's resignation

The Van Alstyne City Council votes to accept the resignation of Mayor Larry Cooper. (KTEN)

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Van Alstyne Mayor Larry Cooper resigned Tuesday without any objection from the rest of the City Council.

Cooper currently has an ethics complaint filed against him stemming from a letter he wrote supporting a local politician. The complaint was filed against Cooper even though the politician decided to not run for re-election.

The City Council voted unanimously to accept Cooper's resignation on Tuesday night, but the outgoing mayor didn't seem too upset about it.

"It was just a good time; the town has enough drama," he said. "If I'm contributing to that, then I shouldn't do that. They will be fine without me."

Mayor Pro Tem Teddie Ann Salmon assumed the role as acting mayor of Van Alstyne. She will serve until a mayoral election on May 5.