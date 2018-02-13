Rescue mission for Bryan County dogs

There may be as many as 30 dogs abandoned on a Hendrix property. (KTEN)

HENDRIX, Okla. -- A rescue mission is underway for about 30 homeless dogs in this small Bryan County town.

Some of the canines had been neglected; others were diseased or showed signs of starvation.

Not all the dogs survived.

"It's disgusting, especially to know there were people who knew about it that hasn't done anything," said Jayden Carter, who made the sad discovery.

This is a disturbingly common sight at abandoned properties around Texoma. The situation in Hendrix unfolded after a man who was not the owner died on the property.

He lived with several dogs, but after he died alone, the animals had no choice but to fend for themselves.

The problem was made worse when come people stopped by to try and capture the dogs themselves.

The Bryan County Sheriff was notified, but could not legally tell people to stay off the property since it was still privately owned. The department also said that though some of the dogs were diseased, they were being fed by residents and didn't show signs of neglect.

That's when the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals stepped in to help.

"The problem is when you have dogs that aren't being fed, they obviously become hungry," said Alliance spokeswoman Amber McIntyre. "Then it becomes a pack mentality, and the dominant wins."

The OAA removed the alpha male, but said may be as many as 30 dogs that still need to be rescued.

The sheriff said that they do not have a shelter or a dog catcher to assist them with situations like this; it is a statewide problem.

Officials urged people to contact the Humane Society or other rescue agencies.