Grayson County seeks video backup for deputies on patrol

The PatrolScout system lets dispatchers keep an eye on traffic stops and other law enforcement situations. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Grayson County Commissioners approved a state grant application Tuesday for the PatrolScout Program.

It's technology that takes the video from cameras already installed in patrol cars and relays it live to dispatchers. The visual information would help supervisors determine if deputies are safe or if they need back-up help.

"It allows the dispatchers a little bit of a window into the ongoing situation because they're in a room and they only have verbal confirmation from the officers," explained Grayson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Bigham. "Sometimes they can't see what's going on, and so that's where this program helps."

The PatrolScout Program would also add another layer of communication, since radio reception in parts of Grayson County can be a problem.

Total cost of the program is slightly more than $15,000. Commissioners will learn if the sheriff's department won grant approval by August.

The State of Texas has more than $275 million in funding available to law enforcement organizations during 2018.