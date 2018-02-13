Local elections in communities across Texoma

The polls were open in a number of Oklahoma communities Tuesday for local elections. Results will be available after voting ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CARTER COUNTY

The City of Wilson proposed a three-quarter cent sales tax increase to raise funds for a street overlay. If approved, the sales tax would be 9 percent.

Healdton Public Schools have two propositions on the ballot totaling just under $1.5 million. The school is hoping to build a new bus barn, buy new buses, and install a new all-weather track. The issue has no projected tax increase.

Fox Public Schools has a $350,000 bond issue to acquire vehicles for pupil transportation.

And there are school board elections in the Wilson, Davis and Velma-Alma districts.

CHOCTAW COUNTY

Valliant Public Schools is seeking approval of a $280,000 bond issue to purchase vehicles for pupil transportation.

Voters in the Boswell, Fort Towson and Soper districts are electing new school board members.

COAL COUNTY

Calvin Public Schools and Tupelo Public Schools are electing new school board members. There's a City Council election for Ward No. 3 in Coalgate.

GARVIN COUNTY

Stratford Public Schools is asking voters for the authority to purchase and improve property and the bus barn and to purchase four new buses in two propositions associated with a $400,000 total bond issue.

Wayne Public Schools is asking voters to approve two propositions that would renovate restrooms and classrooms, improve the football stadium and purchase students and staff vehicles. The price tag totals $1.4 million.

A $560,000 bond issue proposed by Wynnewood Public Schools would purchase new school buses.

Voters in the Wynnewood and Davis districts will also be electing new school board members.

LOVE COUNTY

School board members are up for election in the Ringling Public Schools and Wilson Public Schools districts.

PONTOTOC COUNTY

Ada City Schools proposed a $2.5 million bond issue spread out over two propositions to address the district's technology needs and to purchase new buses.

Ada voters will also select a new City Council member for Ward 2.

School board members will be decided in the Asher, Latta and Tupelo school districts.

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY

Albion Public Schools and Smithville Public Schools are holding bond elections. There are school board elections in the Clayton, Smithville and Soper districts.