Dog in road leads to fatal crash in Pushmataha County

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Some of the canines had been neglected; others were diseased or showed signs of starvation. Not all the dogs survived.More >>
Some of the canines had been neglected; others were diseased or showed signs of starvation. Not all the dogs survived.More >>
"This plan will continue our fight to crack down on predatory teacher-student relationships in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott said.More >>
"This plan will continue our fight to crack down on predatory teacher-student relationships in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott said.More >>
The health department board accepted Preston Doerflinger's resignation on Tuesday and named another interim commissioner.More >>
The health department board accepted Preston Doerflinger's resignation on Tuesday and named another interim commissioner.More >>
The polls were open until 7 p.m. Tuesday in a number of Oklahoma communities for municipal and school elections.More >>
The polls were open until 7 p.m. Tuesday in a number of Oklahoma communities for municipal and school elections.More >>
The technology takes video from cameras already installed in patrol cars and relays it live to dispatchers.More >>
The technology takes video from cameras already installed in patrol cars and relays it live to dispatchers.More >>
Troopers said Carmel Graham saw the animal on the two-lane highway and swerved to the right, hitting a culvert.More >>
Troopers said Carmel Graham saw the animal on the two-lane highway and swerved to the right, hitting a culvert.More >>
Supporters, including many Republicans, say passage would lift the state from 49th to 34th nationally in teacher pay.More >>
Supporters, including many Republicans, say passage would lift the state from 49th to 34th nationally in teacher pay.More >>
One day, Dan and his wife saw an ice cream parlor close down. That sparked an idea for them.More >>
One day, Dan and his wife saw an ice cream parlor close down. That sparked an idea for them.More >>
"We didn't know if somebody was in the home or if anyone was hurt during all this," burglary victim Adriane Johnston said.More >>
"We didn't know if somebody was in the home or if anyone was hurt during all this," burglary victim Adriane Johnston said.More >>
"I'm gonna do do these two shows and I'll raise the money... then you city people figure out how to do this!" Blake Shelton told KTEN.More >>
"I'm gonna do do these two shows and I'll raise the money... then you city people figure out how to do this!" Blake Shelton told KTEN.More >>