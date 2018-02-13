Dog in road leads to fatal crash in Pushmataha County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Dog in road leads to fatal crash in Pushmataha County

FINLEY, Okla. -- A motorist who apparently tried to avoid hitting a dog in the road lost her life Tuesday morning on a Pushmataha County highway.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said 71-year-old Carmel Marie Graham of Finley was southbound on U.S. 271 approaching Finley when she saw the animal on the two-lane road and swerved to the right.

Her vehicle, a 1998 Lincoln Towncar, hit a culvert, went airborne and crashed into a tree around 9:40 a.m.

Graham was pronounced dead at the Pushmataha County Emergency Room.

