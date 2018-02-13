Oklahoma lawmakers reject $581 million tax package

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma House has defeated legislation to fund a $5,000 teacher pay raise and provide additional revenue for health care and other core government services.

Lawmakers voted 63-35 on the bill late Monday, falling 13 votes short of the three-quarters majority needed to pass a revenue-raising measure.

The measure would raise $581 million if fully implemented, including tax hikes on tobacco, motor fuel and energy production. It would also give teachers their first pay raise in 10 years.

Supporters, including many Republicans, say passage would lift the state from 49th to 34th nationally in teacher pay. But Democrats said after the vote that the proposal would have disproportionately raised taxes on low- and middle-income Oklahomans.

