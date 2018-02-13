I Scream For Ice Cream

SHERMAN, TX--One day, Dan and his wife saw an ice cream parlor close down. That sparked an idea for them. In 2016 they decided to open up an ice cream shop of their own. With all the new additions, they decided Downtown Sherman would be the perfect fit for the parlor.

In the past two years, Dan has created more than 270 different flavors. Every morning a new one is made in the back and for three days will be on display, after that a new flavor is put out. Every single flavor is filtered out weekly.

Gelato isn’t the only thing offered at this parlor. Dan also makes homemade pizza. Everything is created from scratch. He also has a coffee bar. The coffee bar offers a lounge area for anyone to come in, relax, sip their coffee and work on homework, work, and etc.

So whether you want to stop by for a quick treat, take a seat and eat, or relax on the sofa’s and drink a coffee, Gelati’s has all those options for you. They are located on 100 N TRAVIS STE C Sherman, Texas 75090.