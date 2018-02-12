Ardmore home ransacked, victim offers reward

ARDMORE, Okla. -- When Adriane Johnston got home from work on Saturday, she said she knew right away that someone had been inside her home.

"Something was definitely wrong," she said. "The first thing we noticed is that our cats were both outside, and they are indoor animals."

Johnston said a back window of her home in the 300 block of C Street had been busted out and furniture was blocking them from getting inside. She told her nine-year-old daughter to stay in the car while she called police.

"She was scared; she was crying; she didn't know what was going on," Johnston said. "We didn't know if somebody was in the home or if anyone was hurt during all this."

There were no injuries. but Johnston's house had been ransacked, and several things were stolen.

Johnston estimates the damage will total thousands of dollars.

Ardmore police said this may have been an isolated incident, but Johnston has a word of advice for people in the area:

"Keep a watch out; make sure if you have security cameras that they are on, make sure your windows are locked, and doors are locked," she said. "This happened during the day, so you can never be too safe when it comes to securing your home."

Police detectives took fingerprints from the crime scene, but have not yet named or arrested any suspects.

Adriane Johnston is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a conviction.