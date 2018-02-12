Sheman police plan training academy

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"We didn't know if somebody was in the home or if anyone was hurt during all this," burglary victim Adriane Johnston said.More >>
"We didn't know if somebody was in the home or if anyone was hurt during all this," burglary victim Adriane Johnston said.More >>
"I'm gonna do do these two shows and I'll raise the money... then you city people figure out how to do this!" Blake Shelton told KTEN.More >>
"I'm gonna do do these two shows and I'll raise the money... then you city people figure out how to do this!" Blake Shelton told KTEN.More >>
"We're able to bring in our cadets in-house and teach them here," Sherman police Chief Zachary Flores said.More >>
"We're able to bring in our cadets in-house and teach them here," Sherman police Chief Zachary Flores said.More >>
The week-long trial of Craig Stanford ended suddenly Monday; the district attorney is confident he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.More >>
The week-long trial of Craig Stanford ended suddenly Monday; the district attorney is confident he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.More >>
Detectives said a masked man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Landmark Bank next to Texoma Medical Center Monday morning.More >>
Detectives said a masked man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Landmark Bank next to Texoma Medical Center Monday morning.More >>
A person who was said to be brandishing a gun was shot and killed by security officers late Sunday night.More >>
A person who was said to be brandishing a gun was shot and killed by security officers late Sunday night.More >>
Sierra Salser, the student who organized the event, said she was excited to bring the Expo back after a two-year hiatus.More >>
Sierra Salser, the student who organized the event, said she was excited to bring the Expo back after a two-year hiatus.More >>
"We needed all the help that we could get," Patrick Piggee said. "It meant a lot to us."More >>
"We needed all the help that we could get," Patrick Piggee said. "It meant a lot to us."More >>
When experts find structural problems, it begins a long and difficult road to making repairs.More >>
When experts find structural problems, it begins a long and difficult road to making repairs.More >>
The lights went out in the southwestern part of the city around 10 a.m., leaving customers in the dark with sub-freezing temperatures outside.More >>
The lights went out in the southwestern part of the city around 10 a.m., leaving customers in the dark with sub-freezing temperatures outside.More >>