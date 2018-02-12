Sheman police plan training academy

Van Alstyne police said they plan to take advantage of a new police academy being proposed by their colleagues in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The Sherman Police Department is hoping for a way to get new officers out on the streets more quickly.

A proposed local training academy would not only speed training but would also save money.

"It's exciting and it's important, because when large events come about, we respond together," Chief Zachary Flores said. "Being able to host our own police academy allows us to instill in our officers what we expect from them in the very beginning."

The academy would not just benefit Sherman police, but also departments in surrounding areas.

"It's a great opportunity to be able to work with Sherman and be able to provide quality training locally," said Van Alstyne police Chief Tim Barnes.

Both police officials said that's a key attraction.

"It's just like a surgeon," Barnes explained. "You don't want a surgeon operating on somebody if they don't know what they're doing."

The academy would also significantly cut training costs.

"We're able to bring in our cadets in-house and teach them here," Flores said. "It saves us the cost of tuition, and it also saves us sending our officers out to be instructors on top of that."

It also has the potential to impact people outside of Grayson County.

"There are agencies in the Metroplex that face the same problems," Flores said. "They need to get their officers out as quickly as possible."

And while the cadets are learning core values, they will also learn how to respond as a team.

"We have the same mission and the same task, and so to be able to bring all of us together more frequently and train together is going to help us when it comes to putting those things to practice," Flores said.

Sherman police are targeting late summer to launch the police academy.