TABC high school basketball rankings - February 12th

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Feb. 12 (final rankings for girls):



BOYS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Denton Guyer, 33-1; 2. Austin Westlake, 30-3; 3. Cypress Falls, 28-3; 4. Spring Dekaney, 30-3; 5. South Garland, 30-3; 6. DeSoto, 23-8; 7. Duncanville, 26-6; 8. Cibolo Steele, 30-2; 9. SA Wagner, 25-6; 10. Allen, 25-5; 11. Houston Sam Houston, 25-4; 12. Lake Travis, 25-7; 13. Fort Bend Bush, 27-4; 14. Aldine Eisenhower, 26-6; 15. Beaumont West Brook, 28-3; 16. Katy Tompkins, 26-7; 17. Odessa Permian, 26-3; 18. Garland Rowlett, 21-9; 19. South Grand Prairie, 24-9; 20. North Crowley, 27-5; 21. Klein Forest, 24-5; 22. Klein Oak, 22-8; 23. Houston Lamar, 23-9; 24. Richardson Pearce, 21-8; 25. McAllen Rowe, 23-8.



Class 5A



1. Waxahachie, 26-4; 2. Northwest, 27-5; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 26-6; 4. Port Arthur Memorial, 26-5; 5. Prosper, 28-3; 6. EP Burges, 29-2; 7. Little Elm, 25-7; 8. Dallas Wilson, 17-4; 9. Lancaster, 19-12; 10. Fort Bend Elkins, 24-11; 11. Midlothian, 22-10; 12. CC Veterans Memorial, 29-4; 13. Sulphur Springs, 27-4; 14. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 20-8; 15. Alvin Shadow Creek, 21-6; 16. Laredo Nixon, 28-6; 17. Humble, 27-8; 18. Texas City, 22-11; 19. FW Brewer, 26-5; 21. EP Eastlake, 26-2; 22. Austin Lanier, 22-7; 22. Richmond Foster, 17-12; 23. SA Houston, 21-9; 24. SA Alamo Heights, 26-6; 25. Leander Rouse, 25-7.



Class 4A



1. Silsbee, 22-8; 2. Houston Yates, 21-2; 3. Freeport Brazosport, 25-5; 4. Dallas Lincoln, 21-8; 5. Dallas Carter, 25-5; 6. Center, 28-2; 7. WF Hirschi, 21-8; 8. Lubbock Estacado, 21-5; 9. Abilene Wylie, 28-3; 10. Seminole, 21-8; 11. Midlothian Heritage, 27-6; 12. Argyle, 25-6; 13. Waxahachie Life, 30-7; 14. Boerne, 29-4; 15. CC West Oso, 26-7; 16. Wilmer Hutchins, 19-10; 17. Waco Connally, 22-7; 18. Krum, 27-6; 19. Dallas Faith Family, 23-12; 20. Houston Scarborough, 13-9; 21. Houston North Forest, 14-10; 22. Somerset, 23-8; 23. Burkburnett, 18-13; 24. Athens, 23-3; 25. Wharton, 18-12.



Class 3A



1. Jarrell, 26-4; 2. Brock, 31-3; 3. SA Cole, 31-2; 4. Peaster, 23-9; 5. Palestine Westwood, 30-2; 6. Ponder, 29-5; 7. East Chambers, 30-1; 8. Edgewood, 27-2; 9. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 26-7; 10. Bowie, 23-7; 11. Holliday, 25-5; 12. Wall, 27-2; 13. Mount Vernon, 28-1; 14. Commerce, 19-8; 15. Van Alstyne, 22-10; 16. Nocona, 25-6; 17. Pollok Central, 23-8; 18. La Marque, 19-11; 19. Hitchcock, 19-11; 20. Shallowater, 28-2; 21. Marion, 25-6; 22. Coldspring Oakhurst, 22-6; 23. CC London, 18-12; 24. Teague, 13-5; 25. Dallas Madison, 10-16.



Class 2A



1. Thorndale, 27-3; 2. Martins Mill, 28-3; 3. Big Sandy, 21-5; 4. Tenaha, 13-2; 5. Shelbyville, 25-4; 6. Lufkin Pineywoods, 24-6; 7. Muenster, 11-5; 8. San Augustine, 10-4; 9. Cushing, 26-4; 10. Stinnett West Texas, 27-2; 11. Grapeland, 22-8; 12. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 25-8; 13. Neches, 21-10; 14. Port Aransas, 25-10; 15. Snook, 26-5; 16. Clarksville, 20-6; 17. Broaddus, 21-8; 18. Forsan, 24-4; 19. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 24-5; 20. SA Lee Academy, 22-1; 21. Stratford, 10-1; 22. Celeste, 19-3; 23. Iola, 19-7; 24. Stamford, 15-7; 25. Albany, 19-2.



Class 1A



1. Lipan, 30-1; 2. Nazareth, 24-5; 3. Laneville, 24-6; 4. Gail Borden County, 15-2; 5. New Home, 26-3; 6. Slidell, 25-5; 7. Graford, 21-7; 8. Leggett, 30-4; 9. Moulton, 28-4; 10. Happy, 14-9; 11. Texline, 18-9; 12. Turkey Valley, 15-1; 13. Eula, 25-6; 14. Coolidge, 19-2; 15. Bronte, 28-1; 16. Waelder, 17-5; 17. Ropesville, 20-6; 18. Meadow, 18-7; 19. Ector, 27-6; 20. Martinsville, 23-6; 21. Dime Box, 18-12; 22. Avalon, 18-6; 23. Yantis, 22-3; 24. Milford, 8-5; 25. Rankin, 23-8.



BOYS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Tomball Condoria Lutheran, 38-1; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 32-5; 3. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 27-3; 4. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 23-8; 5. Houston Christian, 28-5; 6. SA Antonian,31-6; 7. Dallas St. Mark's, 21-5; 8. Houston St. Thomas, 15-14; 9. FW Nolan Catholic, 17-9; 10. SA Central Catholic, 20-11.



TAPPS 5A



1. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 30-6; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 27-7; 3. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 25-3; 4. Houston Westbury Christian, 16-19; 5. SA St. Mary's Hall, 26-7; 6. Frisco Legacy Christian, 17-15; 7. Midland Christian, 23-12; 8. Laredo St. Augustine, 25-14; 9. SA Cornerstone Christian, 15-13; 10. Austin St. Michael's Catholic, 19-10.



TAPPS 4A



1. Arlington Grace Prep, 28-6; 2. Colleyville Covenant, 20-11; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 24-13; 4. Waco Vanguard, 14-10; 5. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 20-21; 6. Waco Reicher, 23-14; 7. Sugar Land Logos, 16-8; 8. Austin Brentwood, 18-15; 9. Houston St Thomas Episcopal, 9-10; 10. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 19-13.



Class 3A



1. Dallas Yavneh, 29-0; 2. SA St. Gerard, 24-2; 3. Beaumont Legacy, 20-14; 4. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 24-5; 5. FW Calvary Christian, 21-10; 6. Abilene Christian, 21-8; 7. Dallas Covenant, 21-5; 8. Irving The Highlands, 17-8; 9. Willow Park Trinity, 20-8; 10. Spring Frassati Catholic, 17-9.



Class 2A



1. Sherman Texoma Christian, 24-4; 2. Bryan Allen Academy, 22-12; 3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 25-6; 4. New Braunfels Christian, 25-8; 5. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 28-4; 6. Conroe Covenant, 21-7; 7. Houston Beren, 19-3; 8. Dallas First Baptist, 15-3; 9. Lubbock Southcrest, 18-5; 10. Spring Providence, 23-11.



Class 1A



1. Granbury North Central Texas, 25-2; 2. SA Legacy, 32-1; 3. Irving Faustina, 15-0; 4. WF Wichita Christian, 21-5; 5. Longview Trinity, 19-3; 6. Spring Founders Christian, 22-9; 7. SA Gateway, 23-11; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 17-5; 9. Alamo Macedonian, 21-6; 10. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 18-10.



___



GIRLS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Duncanville, 35-1; 2. Converse Judson, 28-4; 3. Cibolo Steele, 31-4; 4. Dallas Skyline, 26-7; 5. Richardson, 28-4; 6. Austin Westlake, 27-7; 7. Cypress Creek, 29-4; 8. Plano, 28-6; 9. Arlington Bowie, 27-6; 10. League City Clear Springs, 27-7; 11. Waco Midway, 30-4; 12. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 28-6; 13. Pflugerville, 30-5; 14. DeSoto, 26-6; 15. Cypress Ranch, 27-7; 16. Killeen Ellison, 23-8; 17. Allen, 27-8; 18. McKinney, 25-10; 19. Keller Timber Creek, 27-4; 20. Humble Atascocita, 26-8; 21. Fort Bend Hightower, 27-8; 22. Edinburg, 30-8; 23. Rockwall, 25-8; 24. Spring Dekaney, 28-8; 25. Laredo United, 30-5.



Class 5A



1. Mansfield Timberview, 34-2; 2. Barbers Hill, 35-2; 3. Frisco Lone Star, 31-4; 4. Amarillo, 33-2; 5. Canyon, 26-3; 6. Prosper, 29-3; 7. Houston Madison, 19-2; 8. Temple, 26-5; 9. Denison, 29-4; 10. Wylie East, 28-5; 11. Cedar Park, 27-7; 12. FW Boswell, 32-4; 13. Aledo, 25-2; 14. Sulphur Springs, 25-4; 15. Lubbock Cooper, 31-2; 16. CC Flour Bluff, 31-4; 17. CC Veterans Memorial, 30-5; 18. Austin High, 26-7; 19. Georgetown, 23-9; 20. Leander Rouse, 27-8; 21. Crosby, 28-7; 22. SA Southside, 29-3; 23. Kerrville Tivy, 28-6; 24. FW Trimble Tech, 25-8; 25. Lucas Lovejoy, 26-8.



Class 4A



1. Liberty Hill, 30-3; 2. Glen Rose, 31-1; 3. Levelland, 30-2; 4. Navasota, 34-2; 5. Denver City, 25-6; 6. Dallas Lincoln, 30-3; 7. SA Veterans Memorial, 27-9; 8. Houston Wheatley, 26-3; 9. Canton, 29-6; 10. Tatum, 27-4; 11. Abilene Wylie, 24-6; 11. Argyle, 27-7; 13. Melissa, 30-3; 14. Bushland, 21-6; 15. Brownwood, 28-5; 16. Midlothian Heritage, 27-6; 17. Gilmer, 28-6; 18. Sanger, 27-7; 19. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 28-5; 20. Geronimo Navarro, 26-9; 21. Mexia, 23-7; 22. Devine, 24-6; 23. Bullard, 29-8; 24. Comal Canyon Lake, 28-6; 25. CC West Oso, 24-7.



Class 3A



1. Canadian, 26-4; 2. Pottsboro, 29-4; 3. Wall, 26-5; 4. Little River Academy, 23-4; 5. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 29-3; 6. Brock, 27-6; 7. Leonard, 27-3; 8. Teague, 28-2; 9. Sunnyvale, 29-3; 10. Idalou, 28-6; 11. Poth, 24-5; 12. Mount Vernon, 20-9; 13. Winnsboro, 23-12; 14. Odem, 29-6; 15. Colorado City, 27-6; 16. Tuscola Jim Ned, 23-9; 17. Woodville, 31-6; 18. Vanderbilt Industrial, 29-5; 19. Shallowater, 25-5; 20. Hitchcock, 24-6; 21. Grandview, 25-8; 22. Marlin, 26-8; 23. East Chambers, 28-4; 24. Marion, 23-11; 25. San Diego, 26-7.



Class 2A



1. Martins Mill, 33-1; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 29-2; 3. Panhandle, 28-3; 4. Windthorst, 29-1; 5. Stratford, 24-4; 6. Hico, 30-1; 7. Woden, 29-3; 8. Tenaha, 27-5; 9. Claude, 26-5; 10. Era, 29-4; 11. Grapeland, 36-7; 12. Vega, 30-3; 13. Haskell, 31-1; 14. Campbell, 27-7; 15. San Saba, 26-7; 16. Mason, 28-8; 17. Archer City, 25-8; 18. Snook, 28-2; 19. Thorndale, 25-5; 20. Wellington, 23-8; 21. Lovelady, 25-9; 22. Gladewater Union Grove, 25-5; 23. Sundown, 23-7; 24. Evadale, 28-7; 25. Bogata Rivercrest, 24-8.



Class 1A



1. Nazareth, 28-3; 2. Garden City, 31-1; 3. Dodd City, 32-1; 4. Moulton, 31-3; 5. Ropesville, 31-0; 6. Huckabay, 27-5; 7. Rankin, 30-5; 8. Tilden McMullen County, 27-2; 9. May, 25-4; 10. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 26-4; 11. Robert Lee, 24-3; 12. Slocum, 20-9; 13. McLean, 27-3; 14. Roby, 25-7; 15. Jayton, 24-7; 16. Jonesboro, 25-4; 17. Rocksprings, 22-6; 18. Hermleigh, 23-7; 19. New Home, 26-6; 20. Klondike, 22-5; 21. Abbott, 21-6; 22. Gorman, 24-3; 23. Iredell, 19-3; 24. Eula, 23-8; 25. Groom, 21-7.



GIRLS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 24-7; 2. Houston Kinkaid, 23-2; 3. Houston St. Agnes, 28-7; 4. Houston Christian, 29-7; 5. Plano Prestonwood, 24-8; 6. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 26-6; 7. SA Incarnate Word, 22-9; 8. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 26-7; 9. Argyle Liberty Christian, 25-9; 10. Houston The Village, 22-9.



TAPPS 5A



1. SA Christian, 28-12; 2. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 24-9; 3. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 18-13; 4. CC IWA, 26-8; 5. Houston Second Baptist, 23-12; 6. Tyler Grace Community Christian, 23-6; 7. Austin St. Michael's, 23-7; 8. Grapevine Faith Christian, 20-7; 9. CC John Paul II, 22-11; 10. SA Cornerstone, 20-16.



TAPPS 4A



1. FW Lake Country Christian, 30-8; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 27-6; 3. Houston Lutheran North, 16-7; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 27-10; 5. Lubbock Christian, 28-10; 6. Austin Texas For Deaf, 26-6; 7. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 25-7; 8. McKinney Christian, 16-8; 9. Woodlands Christian, 20-6; 10. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 15-21.



Class 3A



1. Beaumont Legacy, 23-8; 2. Temple Central Texas Christian, 24-5; 3. Midland Classical, 18-8; 4. SA Castle Hills, 22-7; 5. Round Rock Christian, 17-7; 6. Mission Juan Diego, 19-4; 7. Denton Calvary, 19-8; 8. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 12-6; 9. SA Keystone, 15-4; 10. Tomball Rosehill, 12-12.



Class 2A



1. Austin Waldorf, 25-4; 2. Shiner St. Paul, 19-7; 3. Red Oak Ovilla, 18-2; 4. Woodlands Legacy, 22-5; 5. Bryan St. Joseph, 17-12; 6. Lubbock Southcrest, 15-4; 7. New Braunfels Christian, 15-13; 8. Plainview Christian, 14-16; 9. Muenster Sacred Heart, 10-15; 10. Sherman Texoma Christian, 9-14.



Class 1A



1. SA Legacy, 25-3; 2. Edinburg Harvest, 17-6; 3. DeSoto Canterbury, 13-5; 4. EP Jesus Chapel, 15-5; 5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 19-9; 6. Houston Southwest Christian, 14-2; 7. Waxahachie Prep, 15-4; 8. WF Notre Dame, 19-10; 9. Longview Trinity, 16-9; 10. SA Cornerstone, 14-11.

