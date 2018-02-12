Fatal shooting at Choctaw Travel Plaza in Grant

GRANT, Okla. -- A person who was said to be brandishing a gun was shot and killed by security officers at the Choctaw Travel Plaza in Grant late Sunday night.

Choctaw Nation Executive Director of Public Safety John Hobbs said the situation unfolded around 10:30 p.m. when an employee called for security to deal with a person who was causing a disturbance.

"When an officer approached the individual, the individual pulled a gun and threatened the officer," Hobbs said in a written statement, adding that the person walked away while continuing to brandish the weapon. That's when a second officer arrived.

"The officers ordered the individual to drop the gun, and the individual turned and pointed the gun at the officers. The officers opened fire and the individual was killed," Hobbs said.

No one else was hurt.

Hobbs said the names of the deceased person and the officers could not be released.The FBI is assisting Choctaw Tribal Police with the investigation.

Grant is five miles south of Hugo in Choctaw County.