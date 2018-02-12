Holdup man flees from Denison bank

DENISON, Texas -- Denison police were investigating a bank holdup on Monday morning.

Detectives said an older white male fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Landmark Bank next to Texoma Medical Center on Grayson Drive shortly after 10 a.m.

"He was wearing some type of ski mask and also had glasses on outside of the mask," said Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler. "He said he wanted the money. As of yet an undisclosed amount of money was given to him, and he left out in a white passenger car, four-door."

It wasn't clear if the suspect had a weapon. No one inside the bank was hurt.

Contact the Denison Police Department if you have any information about the perpetrator.