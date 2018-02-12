Black Expo returns to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- After a two-year hiatus, the Texoma Black Expo returned to Sherman over the weekend.

Sierra Salser, the student who organized the event at Austin College, said she was excited to bring the Expo back.

"I feel like a lot of the times, black people and black businesses and entrepreneurs are excluded in a lot of the things that go on in our communities," she said. "I think it is really important to relay that message and get them involved, and that we are enacting the spirit of diversity."

Salser and the Black Expressions organization hosted a variety of vendors and small business owners from around Texoma in the spirit of celebrating Black History Month and diversity.

From speakers to games to fun food, hundreds celebrated the event that brought together people of all ages, backgrounds and skin colors.

"For the encouragement of just having black people and people of other races, ethnicities and cultures and be together during something that we can celebrate as a whole," said Demetria Jones, assistant coordinator of the Texoma Black Expo.

"I did not expect it to be such a huge turnout," Salser added. "I am so thankful for God who put the message in people's hearts, and a message that all of us has really instilled in ourselves."