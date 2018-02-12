Ardmore agency helps families in need

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Last year, Restoring Lives in Ardmore set a goal to help families who were running low on funds after the holidays. They were able to help two families that were getting cutoff notices from their electric company.

This holiday season, that number increased threefold.

"We had six families this year; last year we had two families. And so my goal was for us to grow and continue to grow in the future," said Restoring Lives CEO Shenita Jones. "Just to be able to help those families who have children who cannot afford to have their electricity cut off."

Patrick and Kim Piggee and their three children were among the non-profit agency's most recent recipients. Patrick said it was a rough 2017 as he lost several family members as well as his job... but he said they're thankful Restoring Lives was there to get them back on their feet.

"We needed all the help that we could get, so just to have somebody that genuinely cared about me and my family and that wanted to help help, it meant a lot to us," Piggee said.

Jones said they're looking to expand the program to 10 to 15 families next year, and are looking for volunteers to help them achieve their main goal.

"To be able to give back to the community as people have given in to me and helped me to become who I am in the many of ways that they did," she said. "So I give back in the many of ways that we can at restoring lives to help people be able to be what they want, and to be able to strive to be better."