Hundreds lose power in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A power outage in Ardmore left nearly 1,700 homes and businesses without electricity on Sunday morning.

The lights went out in the southwestern part of the city around 10 a.m., leaving customers in the dark with sub-freezing temperatures outside.

OG&E blamed the outage on a transformer.

Several hundred homes and businesses remained without power as of mid-afternoon Sunday, but the utility expected service to be restored to all before the end of the day.