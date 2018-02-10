Freezing drizzle, icy roads across Texoma

Freezing drizzle and icing on roads and bridges are expected throughout the day and into the night Saturday for much of eastern Oklahoma and northern Texas as a winter storm moves through the Plains and Midwest.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for most Oklahoma counties in the KTEN viewing area through 6 p.m. Saturday; and in Texas counties along the Red River from midnight Saturday through noon Sunday.

The National Weather Service said freezing drizzle was falling as colder temperatures moved through the region, depositing a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch of ice on surfaces.

That's a particular danger for motorists as bridges and overpasses are likely to freeze over first. If you must drive overnight, be alert.

The weather service said warmer temperatures are expected next week, with the next cold front arriving in the region by Thursday

The Associated Press contributed to this report