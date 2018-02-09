Southeastern Splits Home Opener With WU

DURANT, Okla. - Southeastern split its home opener on Friday afternoon, taking the nightcap by a score of 7-1 but dropping the opener 9-2 to Washburn at The Ballpark in Durant.



The split moves the Savage Storm to 3-3 on the year with a 1 p.m. single game against the Ichabods on Saturday afternoon.



In the nightcap, Travis Spinney, Easton Elliott, Austin Ferguson and Joseph Cerda each logged two hits, with Bryce Deatherage, Brett Akins, and Caleb Dubler added one apiece.



Spinney drove in a pair with a homer, while Elliott, Akins, and Cerda each added an RBI.



Cody Nitson tossed a complete game with 7.0 innings and allowed a run on three hits with three strikeouts.



The Storm got on the board in the first on an Akins RBI single that plated Deatherage.



Spinney connected on his second home run of the day in the bottom of the second to open up a 3-0 lead.



Later in the inning Deatherage would come home on a Joseph Cerda double and the Storm would extend the lead to 6-0 when Ferguson and Cerda both scored on a throwing error.



Elliott would tack on a solo homer in the bottom of the third and the lead stretched to 7-0.



WU got a solo homer in the top of the seventh to fashion the final score of 7-1.



In game one Austin Ferguson collected a pair of hits and an RBI, while Travis Spinney added a solo homer.



Bryce Deatherage, Brett Akins and Jett Swigart each posted a hit.



Hayden Grimes got the start but was saddled with the loss after tossing 6.0 innings and allowing four runs on five hits with six strikeouts.



Dallas Guerrero tossed 2.0 innings in relief and allowed four runs on seven hits before Jonny Mireles finished out the contest with an inning pitched, allowing run on a hit.



WU got on the board first with an RBI single in the top of the second inning.



After leaving the bases loaded in the first, SE had an answer in the second with Ferguson singling home Spinney to tie the game at 1-1.



The Ichabods jumped up with a three-run homer in the top of the sixth to go up 4-1, but a Spinney solo shot to lead off the bottom half of the inning would cut into the deficit to make it 4-2.



WU added a run in the eighth and four in the ninth to open up a 9-2 lead which would end up as the final.



The Storm would strand 13 runners on the contest.