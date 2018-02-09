Tishomingo school superintendent stepping down

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- The superintendent of Tishomingo Public Schools is stepping down after what's being called a "series of unfortunate events."

Superintendent Kevin Duncan is the husband of Shelley Duncan, a former Tishomingo teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

Board of Education President Doug Blackburn offered this statement about Kevin Duncan:

He is a wonderful man, wonderful superintendent, and he is going to be greatly missed by our school system. It is a series of unfortunate events that led up to this. The school board stands behind Mr. Duncan and think it was the best interest of his family and of the school."

It is not clear when Keith Duncan resigned, but we understand he will retain that position until June 30.