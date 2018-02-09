Tishomingo school superintendent stepping down

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Brandon Cross appeared in court with his attorney Friday after a warrant for his arrest was issued two days earlier. He entered a plea of not guilty.More >>
Superintendent Kevin Duncan is the husband of Shelley Duncan, a former Tishomingo teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy.More >>
Investigators say Mike Stone was run over by a gravel truck on U.S. 82 near Sadler early Wednesday. The driver left the scene.More >>
Sherman police said a Georgia police department called to say they had located Saadiya James and arrested her father Nathaniel on a child custody warrant.More >>
Denison lawyer Charles Brian Sherrard said he sees an increase in litigation -- including divorce filings -- around this time of year.More >>
When experts find structural problems, it begins a long and difficult road to making repairs.More >>
"Don't bring drugs into the facility," Sheriff Chris Bryant warned. "Don't bring anything into this facility or else you will face charges."More >>
"The goal is to help our existing and new industries and helping them to thrive," said Ashton Ghaemi, SEDCO's director of research and marketing.More >>
