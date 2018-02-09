Hit-and-run truck driver sought in Savoy official's death

Savoy City Council member Mike Stone died after being hit by a truck. (KTEN)

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an alert for a hit-and-run truck driver linked to the death of Savoy City Council member Mike Stone.

Investigators say Stone was run over by a gravel truck shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of U.S. 82 between Sadler and Whitesboro.

According to the DPS, the truck -- possibly a Freightliner -- entered the shoulder of the four-lane highway to avoid a disabled vehicle when Stone was struck. The truck failed to stop and render aid.

Witnesses reported the big rig was hauling a gravel trailer covered with a green tarp.

Contact the Sherman DPS office at 903-813-3400 if you have information about the truck or its driver.

A funeral service for Mike Stone was scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church of Savoy.