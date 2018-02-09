Sherman girl missing since November found in Georgia

SHERMAN, Texas -- A four-year-old Sherman girl who was reported missing in November has been found safe in Georgia after authorities received a tip.

A warrant was issued for Saadiya James' non-custodial father, Nathaniel James, in December. At the time, it was believed that he and the girl were in Florida.

But Sherman police said they got a call from the Alpharetta, Georgia, police department on Thursday that they located Saadiya and arrested her father on the child custody warrant.

Georgia authorities also said James was believed to be driving a vehicle that had been stolen in Maryland.

Alpharetta police drove Saadiya to Memphis, Tennessee, to be reunited with her mother, Mary James.