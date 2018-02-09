Valentine's Day: Flowers, dinner... and divorce?

DENISON, Texas -- For most people, Valentine's Day is synonymous with romance.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Americans will spend more than $32 billion on Valentine's Day gifts this year.

But what about those who aren't happy in their relationship?

Houston attorney Bryan Fagan has a solution for that: His second annual Valentine's Day Divorce Giveaway.

Denison lawyer Charles Brian Sherrard said he sees an increase in litigation -- including divorce filings -- around this time of year.

"People aren't as litigious when they are in the Christmas spirit," he said. "Generally speaking, there's a wave of clients that come in about this time."

Could it be Valentine's Day sparking these filings? "

"People get bitter... a lot of memories," said Denison resident Dean Holliday. "You want to have good memories over the time, you know over this day maybe, and if it doesn't work out, people get angry."

"Everybody has their thought of how Valentine's Day is supposed to go," added Jancey Bullard of Denison. "When it doesn't go their way, they get mad and they get upset. That could lead to fights and divorce, I guess."

"I don't know if there's an unreasonable expectation of romance on us guys at this time of year, and that might have something to do with if there's a correlation with divorces as well," attorney Sherrard said. "About this time of year, people get their tax returns as well, so I think that leaves them more money to hire two attorneys, figure out what's going to happen with their marriage."

Whatever the reason for the increase, in legal activity, it's better to be safe than sorry.

"Send her some flowers, buy her some chocolate," Sherrard advised. "Do whatever you gotta do, and hopefully you won't have to hire an attorney this time of year."

A 2014 study done by Avvo.com said there is about a 40 percent increase in people asking for information about divorce right after Valentines Day.