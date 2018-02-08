Contraband crackdown at Carter County Jail

Three men believed involved in a contraband scheme at the Carter County Jail. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Carter County sheriff says someone who claims to be part of the Irish Mob brought drugs inside the county jail.

Jail employees regularly check for contraband, and they recently discovered marijuana and tobacco taped to a toilet seat in the lobby.

"We check three times a day periodically, there's no specific time," Sheriff Chris Bryant said.

But between checks, the sheriff said a man identified as Mitchell Alexander may have taped packages of tobacco, marijuana, and two lighters under the toilet seat in the lobby.

According to a report, Alexander got a ride to the jail by a female suspect. She was reportedly asked to bring Alexander by another current inmate, Bryan Peery.

"Everything is recorded, so we have this individual coming in," Bryant said.

After the drugs were found, officials uncovered phone conversations from current inmate Robert Maddox to Alexander. Maddox -- who claims to be a member of the Irish Mob -- asked Alexander to bring the drugs.

Officials said Maddox later admitted he was a probationary member of the mob, and he told investigators that delivering the drugs was part of his duties.

"There's always an opportunity, and there's always a chance that people could smuggle things into the jail," Bryant said. "That is considered a felony."

Maddox, Alexander and Peery are all facing felony charges of bringing contraband into the jail, along with additional drug charges.

"Don't bring drugs into the facility," Bryant warned. "Don't bring anything into this facility or else you will face charges."

The woman who drove Alexander to the jail will not face charges.