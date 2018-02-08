SEDCO launches campaign to lure workers to Sherman

SEDCO's new website is an effort to lure job-seekers to Grayson County. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The Sherman Economic Development Corporation has launched a nationwide campaign to bring needed workers to the city.

"The goal is to help our existing and new industries and helping them to thrive," said Ashton Ghaemi, SEDCO's director of research and marketing. "If they need people, we're gonna get them people."

So SEDCO decided to launch a website, ShermanTXjobs.com, to bring people directly to Sherman industries.

"The campaign is a really unique opportunity to showcase Sherman nationwide," Ghaemi said. "When people are looking at jobs in other states, they look at the Metroplex. Nobody knows to look at Sherman, Texas."

Douglass Distributing is already benefiting from the campaign.

"We probably have six new candidates that we didn't have three weeks ago," said human resources executive Tamra Bragg. "That's really favorable because we don't really have a lot applying for those positions."

Attracting out-of-state workers is the goal, and Douglass Distributing just hired someone from Iowa through the campaign.

"Fuel haulers is a really unique skill set, and when we can entice someone from another state or city to come here and apply, it's a win-win for both of us," Bragg said.

Other Sherman employers taking part in the campaign include Emerson, Texas Instruments, Finisar, Tyson Foods, Kaiser Aluminum and Mueller Construction.