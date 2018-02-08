Beloved Savoy Council member dies in highway accident

SAVOY, Texas -- The small Fannin County community of Savoy is mourning a City Council member who died early Wednesday morning after being hit by an 18-wheeler.

Mike Stone, 45, is being remembered as a man that could put a smile on anyone's face.

"He is just the kind of person that everybody loved, and he loved everybody," police Chief Carl Harrell said. "He and I were really good friends; we were pretty close. He was close to everyone in town. He was a great guy, give you the shirt off his back."

Stone was killed by a semi truck after initially surviving a rollover crash. Investigators said the crash was caused by an icy overpass on Highway 82 near Sadler.

Stone was on his way home from work in Whitesboro.

"We're all still sort of numb," Chief Harrell said. "I mean, when a freak accident like this happens, it stuns everybody involved: Family, friends, and in a small community like Savoy, we're all going to miss him dearly."

Friends and family called him "Stoney." He leaves behind a wife and two children, an empty Council seat, and a hole in people's hearts.

"It's a great loss for this community," Harrell said. "He loved the outdoors, loved spending time with his kids ... just the general all-around best friend that anyone could have."

Family night for Mike Stone will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Mullican-Little Funeral Home in Bells. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church of Savoy.