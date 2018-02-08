Dallas-area officer killed in shooting - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Dallas-area officer killed in shooting

By Associated Press
A Richardson police officer and a civilian were killed by a gunman at this apartment complex. (KTVT via CNN) A Richardson police officer and a civilian were killed by a gunman at this apartment complex. (KTVT via CNN)

RICHARDSON, Texas -- A Richardson police officer and a civilian were killed by gunfire Wednesday night at an apartment complex before the suspect barricaded himself during an hours-long standoff.

The officer was shot in the neck around 7 o'clock as Richardson police responded to a disturbance call in the Dallas suburb. The officer later died at a hospital.

Police said  the shooting sparked a standoff with the suspect, who randomly fired a weapon throughout the night. He was eventually taken into custody.

Police on Thursday said the second person killed was 30-year-old Rene Gamez.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says Gamez lived at the apartment. He says the suspected gunman and Gamez knew each other but the extent of their relationship wasn't immediately clear.

Police have not released the names of the officer who died or the suspect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

