Southeastern Signs 39 on National Signing Day

DURANT, Okla. – Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry has announced the addition of 39 signees on National Signing Day, who will be joining 11 Spring transfers to bring the total to 50 new additions heading into the 2018 football season.

The Savage Storm are coming off a 7-4 season and have posted four-straight winning records under Atterberry.

A total of 36 of Wednesday’s signees hail from the state of Texas, with two from Oklahoma and one from Arkansas.

Of the 11 players to join SE in the spring, three are from Oklahoma, three from Texas, Two from California, and one each from Florida, Alaska and Louisiana.

Of the newcomers signed on Wednesday, 22 are defensive player with 15 on the offensive side along with one athlete and one kicker.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Kelly Ashton DL 6'5 206 Eustace, TX / Eustace HS

Scooter Baker LB 6'1 205 Jacksonville, TX / Jacksonville HS

A'Darius Carter WR 6'4 207 Longview, TX / Longview HS

Taylor Colley DL 6'2 250 Petrolia, TX / Petrolia HS

Jordan Davison LB 6'0 213 Lancaster, TX / Lancaster HS

Mac Duffield OL 6'1 230 Nacogdoches, TX / Nacogdoches HS

Dylan Ford DL 6'2 220 Arlington, TX / Martin HS

Adam Friesen OL 6'3 250 Forney, TX / North Forney HS

DJ Gray TE 6'0 210 Denison, TX / Denison HS

Marquis Gray WR 5'10 165 Tyler, TX / Tyler Lee HS

Cameron Harris DL 6'0 195 Frisco, TX / Reedy HS

Hunter Hawthorne WR 6'3 190 Bells, TX / Bells HS

Wesley Huitt Ath 5'10 209 Corsicana, TX / Mildred HS

Zack Jackson RB 5'10 200 Richardson, TX / Richardson HS

Canoya Jefferson DB 5'11 192 Lancaster, TX / Lancaster HS

Clifton Johnson WR 5'10 165 Eustace, TX / Eustace HS

Cameron Jones DB 6'0 181 Cedar Hill, TX / Cedar Hill HS

Adam Kirk DB 5'10 185 Crandall, TX / Crandall HS

Matt Latronico DL 6'2 254 San Antonio, TX / Ronald Reagan HS

Kameron Linsenmeyer DL 6'2 230 Stillwater, OK / Stillwater HS,

Matthew Lunsford OL 6'3 290 Crandall, TX / Crandall HS

Clay Marshall OL 6'1 295 Howe, TX / Howe HS

Donoven McKnight DB 6'1 189 Helotes, TX / O'Connor HS

Cayson Miller DL 6'3 235 Van Alstyne, TX / Van Alstyne HS

Ty Pettway WR 6'1 195 Nashville, AR / Nashville HS

Duce Pittman WR 6'4 201 Frisco, TX / Lone Star HS

Ahlayashi Reyes DB 6'1 194 San Antonio, TX / Ronald Reagan HS

Kobie Sheriff WR 6'1 175 Farmersville, TX / Farmersville HS

Kevin Simes DL 6'3 216 Prosper, TX / Prosper HS

Brandon Swope LB 6'2 228 Frisco, TX / Reedy HS

Pablo Tarango K 5'7 170 Winona, TX / Winona HS

Cameron Tate LB 6'0 210 Forney, TX / Forney HS

Troy Tubby DL 6'1 236 Richardson, TX / JJ Pearce HS

Jorge Vargas QB 6'2 230 Wichita Falls, TX / Rider HS

Cameron Waddleton DB 5'10 160 Garland, TX / Lakeview Centennial HS

Robert Wade III DL 6'4 220 New Braunfels, TX / New Braunfels Christian Acad.

KJ Wells WR 6'4 200 Idabel, OK/ NEO

Blake Williams DL 6'4 210 Collinsville, TX / Collinsville HS

Orion Williams DL 6'3 215 Texarkana, TX / Liberty-Eylau HS

Spring 2018 Transfers

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Daquawn Brown DB 6'0 188 Los Angeles, CA / Washington State

Austin Closs OL 6'3 310 Freeport, TX / Cisco JC

Shane Dixon DB 6'4 210 Clearwater, FL / Youngstown State

Cody Gilroy OL 6'5 320 Checotah, OK / Trinity Valley

Casey Harper TE 6'1 225 Argyle, TX / Oklahoma University

Tre Harper RB 5'10 203 Durant OK, / NEO JC

Ryan Perdue WR 6'3 180 Fairbanks, AK / Mendocino JC

Michael Robert WR 5'9 170 Los Angeles, CA / Texas A&M Kingsville

CJ Shavers RB 5'9 200 Dallas, TX / Northeastern State

Donald Stokes WR 6'2 187 Lafayette, LA / McNeese State

Reed Wallace LB 6'0 220 Hugo, OK / NEO JC