Southeastern Signs 39 on National Signing Day

DURANT, Okla. – Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry has announced the addition of 39 signees on National Signing Day, who will be joining 11 Spring transfers to bring the total to 50 new additions heading into the 2018 football season.
The Savage Storm are coming off a 7-4 season and have posted four-straight winning records under Atterberry.
A total of 36 of Wednesday’s signees hail from the state of Texas, with two from Oklahoma and one from Arkansas.
Of the 11 players to join SE in the spring, three are from Oklahoma, three from Texas, Two from California, and one each from Florida, Alaska and Louisiana.
Of the newcomers signed on Wednesday, 22 are defensive player with 15 on the offensive side along with one athlete and one kicker.
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
Kelly Ashton DL 6'5 206 Eustace, TX / Eustace HS
Scooter Baker LB 6'1 205 Jacksonville, TX / Jacksonville HS
A'Darius Carter WR 6'4 207 Longview, TX / Longview HS
Taylor Colley DL 6'2 250 Petrolia, TX / Petrolia HS
Jordan Davison LB 6'0 213 Lancaster, TX / Lancaster HS
Mac Duffield OL 6'1 230 Nacogdoches, TX / Nacogdoches HS
Dylan Ford DL 6'2 220 Arlington, TX / Martin HS
Adam Friesen OL 6'3 250 Forney, TX / North Forney HS
DJ Gray TE 6'0 210 Denison, TX / Denison HS
Marquis Gray WR 5'10 165 Tyler, TX / Tyler Lee HS
Cameron Harris DL 6'0 195 Frisco, TX / Reedy HS
Hunter Hawthorne WR 6'3 190 Bells, TX / Bells HS
Wesley Huitt Ath 5'10 209 Corsicana, TX / Mildred HS
Zack Jackson RB 5'10 200 Richardson, TX / Richardson HS
Canoya Jefferson DB 5'11 192 Lancaster, TX / Lancaster HS
Clifton Johnson WR 5'10 165 Eustace, TX / Eustace HS
Cameron Jones DB 6'0 181 Cedar Hill, TX / Cedar Hill HS
Adam Kirk DB 5'10 185 Crandall, TX / Crandall HS
Matt Latronico DL 6'2 254 San Antonio, TX / Ronald Reagan HS
Kameron Linsenmeyer DL 6'2 230 Stillwater, OK / Stillwater HS,
Matthew Lunsford OL 6'3 290 Crandall, TX / Crandall HS
Clay Marshall OL 6'1 295 Howe, TX / Howe HS
Donoven McKnight DB 6'1 189 Helotes, TX / O'Connor HS
Cayson Miller DL 6'3 235 Van Alstyne, TX / Van Alstyne HS
Ty Pettway WR 6'1 195 Nashville, AR / Nashville HS
Duce Pittman WR 6'4 201 Frisco, TX / Lone Star HS
Ahlayashi Reyes DB 6'1 194 San Antonio, TX / Ronald Reagan HS
Kobie Sheriff WR 6'1 175 Farmersville, TX / Farmersville HS
Kevin Simes DL 6'3 216 Prosper, TX / Prosper HS
Brandon Swope LB 6'2 228 Frisco, TX / Reedy HS
Pablo Tarango K 5'7 170 Winona, TX / Winona HS
Cameron Tate LB 6'0 210 Forney, TX / Forney HS
Troy Tubby DL 6'1 236 Richardson, TX / JJ Pearce HS
Jorge Vargas QB 6'2 230 Wichita Falls, TX / Rider HS
Cameron Waddleton DB 5'10 160 Garland, TX / Lakeview Centennial HS
Robert Wade III DL 6'4 220 New Braunfels, TX / New Braunfels Christian Acad.
KJ Wells WR 6'4 200 Idabel, OK/ NEO
Blake Williams DL 6'4 210 Collinsville, TX / Collinsville HS
Orion Williams DL 6'3 215 Texarkana, TX / Liberty-Eylau HS
Spring 2018 Transfers
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
Daquawn Brown DB 6'0 188 Los Angeles, CA / Washington State
Austin Closs OL 6'3 310 Freeport, TX / Cisco JC
Shane Dixon DB 6'4 210 Clearwater, FL / Youngstown State
Cody Gilroy OL 6'5 320 Checotah, OK / Trinity Valley
Casey Harper TE 6'1 225 Argyle, TX / Oklahoma University
Tre Harper RB 5'10 203 Durant OK, / NEO JC
Ryan Perdue WR 6'3 180 Fairbanks, AK / Mendocino JC
Michael Robert WR 5'9 170 Los Angeles, CA / Texas A&M Kingsville
CJ Shavers RB 5'9 200 Dallas, TX / Northeastern State
Donald Stokes WR 6'2 187 Lafayette, LA / McNeese State
Reed Wallace LB 6'0 220 Hugo, OK / NEO JC
