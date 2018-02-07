Southeastern Signs 39 on National Signing Day - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Southeastern Signs 39 on National Signing Day

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
DURANT, Okla. – Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry has announced the addition of 39 signees on National Signing Day, who will be joining 11 Spring transfers to bring the total to 50 new additions heading into the 2018 football season.

The Savage Storm are coming off a 7-4 season and have posted four-straight winning records under Atterberry.

A total of 36 of Wednesday’s signees hail from the state of Texas, with two from Oklahoma and one from Arkansas.

Of the 11 players to join SE in the spring, three are from Oklahoma, three from Texas, Two from California, and one each from Florida, Alaska and Louisiana.

Of the newcomers signed on Wednesday, 22 are defensive player with 15 on the offensive side along with one athlete and one kicker.

Name                                    Pos.           Ht.          Wt.        Hometown/Previous School

Kelly Ashton                       DL               6'5          206         Eustace, TX / Eustace HS

Scooter Baker                    LB               6'1          205         Jacksonville, TX / Jacksonville HS

A'Darius Carter                  WR             6'4          207         Longview, TX / Longview HS

Taylor Colley                      DL               6'2          250         Petrolia, TX / Petrolia HS

Jordan Davison                  LB               6'0          213         Lancaster, TX / Lancaster HS

Mac Duffield                      OL               6'1          230         Nacogdoches, TX / Nacogdoches HS

Dylan Ford                          DL               6'2          220         Arlington, TX / Martin HS

Adam Friesen                    OL               6'3          250         Forney, TX / North Forney HS

DJ Gray                                 TE               6'0          210         Denison, TX / Denison HS

Marquis Gray                     WR             5'10        165         Tyler, TX / Tyler Lee HS

Cameron Harris                 DL               6'0          195         Frisco, TX / Reedy HS

Hunter Hawthorne          WR             6'3          190         Bells, TX / Bells HS

Wesley Huitt                      Ath             5'10       209         Corsicana, TX / Mildred HS

Zack Jackson                      RB               5'10        200         Richardson, TX / Richardson HS

Canoya Jefferson             DB              5'11        192         Lancaster, TX / Lancaster HS

Clifton Johnson                 WR             5'10        165         Eustace, TX / Eustace HS

Cameron Jones                 DB              6'0          181         Cedar Hill, TX / Cedar Hill HS

Adam Kirk                            DB              5'10        185         Crandall, TX / Crandall HS

Matt Latronico                  DL               6'2          254         San Antonio, TX / Ronald Reagan HS

Kameron Linsenmeyer  DL               6'2          230         Stillwater, OK / Stillwater HS,

Matthew Lunsford          OL               6'3          290         Crandall, TX / Crandall HS

Clay Marshall                     OL               6'1          295         Howe, TX / Howe HS

Donoven McKnight         DB              6'1          189         Helotes, TX / O'Connor HS

Cayson Miller                     DL               6'3          235         Van Alstyne, TX / Van Alstyne HS

Ty Pettway                         WR             6'1          195         Nashville, AR / Nashville HS

Duce Pittman                     WR             6'4          201         Frisco, TX / Lone Star HS

Ahlayashi Reyes                DB              6'1          194         San Antonio, TX / Ronald Reagan HS

Kobie Sheriff                      WR             6'1          175         Farmersville, TX / Farmersville HS

Kevin Simes                        DL               6'3          216         Prosper, TX / Prosper HS

Brandon Swope                LB               6'2          228         Frisco, TX / Reedy HS

Pablo Tarango                   K                 5'7          170         Winona, TX / Winona HS

Cameron Tate                    LB               6'0          210         Forney, TX / Forney HS

Troy Tubby                         DL               6'1          236         Richardson, TX / JJ Pearce HS

Jorge Vargas                       QB              6'2          230         Wichita Falls, TX / Rider HS

Cameron Waddleton      DB              5'10        160         Garland, TX / Lakeview Centennial HS

Robert Wade III                DL               6'4          220         New Braunfels, TX / New Braunfels Christian Acad.

KJ Wells                                WR             6'4          200         Idabel, OK/ NEO

Blake Williams                   DL               6'4          210         Collinsville, TX / Collinsville HS

Orion Williams                   DL               6'3          215         Texarkana, TX / Liberty-Eylau HS

Spring 2018 Transfers

Name                                    Pos.           Ht.          Wt.        Hometown/Previous School

Daquawn Brown               DB              6'0          188         Los Angeles, CA / Washington State

Austin Closs                        OL               6'3          310         Freeport, TX / Cisco JC

Shane Dixon                       DB              6'4          210         Clearwater, FL / Youngstown State

Cody Gilroy                         OL               6'5          320         Checotah, OK / Trinity Valley

Casey Harper                     TE               6'1          225         Argyle, TX / Oklahoma University

Tre Harper                          RB               5'10        203         Durant OK, / NEO JC

Ryan Perdue                      WR             6'3          180         Fairbanks, AK / Mendocino JC

Michael Robert                 WR             5'9          170         Los Angeles, CA / Texas A&M Kingsville

CJ Shavers                           RB               5'9          200         Dallas, TX / Northeastern State

Donald Stokes                   WR             6'2          187         Lafayette, LA / McNeese State

Reed Wallace                     LB               6'0          220         Hugo, OK / NEO JC