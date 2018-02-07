Howe gears up for growth surge

Howe residents don't want to lose that small-town flavor as the population explodes. (KTEN)

HOWE, Texas -- With a current population of about 3,000, the City of Howe expects to see that number nearly double by 2020 as Grayson County continues to boom.

"I grew up in this city, and I've seen it transform and go through ups and downs, and I can tell you right now its in a very up-tick," said Monte Walker, the city's economic development director. "We're kind of gearing up. We've been in that mode, and now it's time to start building some houses, and I think we're on the cusp of that."

Not only is the growth bubbling up from Collin County, it's also coming down from the Sherman-Denison area.

"Especially with Finisar coming in, they will bring 500 jobs," Walker said. "We obviously want to attract those individuals and have them sleep here at night."

Walker said the city has talked to more developers in the last six months than they have in the last year-and-a-half.

"They're interested in our land, obviously, because the growth is coming in, and we're interested as well," Walker said. "We want nice communities and what the citizens want."

But Howe residents are keen to balance that rapid growth while maintaining the community's small-town feel.

"That's why people like to be here," Walker said. "We will fight tooth-and-nail to keep it that way."

The city says solving highway problems and getting a grocery store within the Howe city limits are among the primary goals at the moment.