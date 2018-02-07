Ex-Marine confronts would-be intruders in Texoma home

Dennis Reif said his instincts kicked in when he heard the sound of breaking glass. (KTEN)

Christopher Born was shot and wounded as he allegedly tried to break in to a Pontotoc County residence. (Pontotoc County Jail)

Dennis Reif points to a bullet hole in the wall of his home near Ada. (KTEN)

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. -- An ex-Marine says a gang of would-be intruders picked the wrong house.

One of them was hospitalized, another is on the run, and two more are behind bars.

Dennis Reif said he woke up to the sound of breaking glass. He grabbed the pistol on his nightstand and confronted the intruders at his home about 10 miles northeast of Ada.

One suspect opened fire.

"He fired at least three times at me; I saw the muzzle flash," Reif recalled.

That's when his instincts took over.

"He must have shot to the left trying to get me," he recalled. "I stepped out, and that's maybe when he fired the other one. And then I fired from right here."

Investigators said Christopher Born, 19, was shot in the chest by two hollow point bullets.

"He screamed and said, 'Ow, I'm hit!'" Reif said.

But Born still managed to make it back to a stolen truck, which tore through a barbed wire fence.

That's when Reif called 911.

"Ada PD did encounter a white Dodge dually that fled from them whenever they attempted to stop it," Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said. "When they did make a stop on the vehicle, one suspect fled."

A man identified as Dustin Hoots,30, managed to elude law enforcement during a foot chase.

As that pursuit continued, they were able to recover several stolen guns that he may have taken.

"We believe he is armed and dangerous, and certainly if anybody encounters him to call law enforcement," Christian said.

While Hoots was on the run, Janet Mattews and Tara Whittecar, 25, were arrested and charged with conspiracy. The sheriff believes they were employed as lookouts.

Born remains hospitalized, on a ventilator.

Dennis Reif said if he hadn't had a weapon at the ready, he might not be alive today.

"O would recommend that anyone get training ... in handling a gun, and then be able to use it in case somebody breaches their home," he said.