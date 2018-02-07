Ex-Marine confronts would-be intruders in Texoma home

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"It's time to start building some houses, and I think we're on the cusp of that," Economic Development Director Monte Walker said.More >>
"It's time to start building some houses, and I think we're on the cusp of that," Economic Development Director Monte Walker said.More >>
"He fired at least three times at me; I saw the muzzle flash," Dennis Reif recalled.More >>
"He fired at least three times at me; I saw the muzzle flash," Dennis Reif recalled.More >>
Online buyers who aren't diligent could be paying more tax than they should.More >>
Online buyers who aren't diligent could be paying more tax than they should.More >>
Ryan Clay, 18, and Sabrina Nino, 17, were arrested in November after five-year-old Kason Powell was shot and killed in his Denison home.More >>
Ryan Clay, 18, and Sabrina Nino, 17, were arrested in November after five-year-old Kason Powell was shot and killed in his Denison home.More >>
A medical examiner's report classifies the death of Michael Dean Walworth as "undetermined" and "unknown."More >>
A medical examiner's report classifies the death of Michael Dean Walworth as "undetermined" and "unknown."More >>
"We occasionally have some stop signs or some street signs missing or stolen, but never a deal like this," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Bart Lawrence.More >>
"We occasionally have some stop signs or some street signs missing or stolen, but never a deal like this," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Bart Lawrence.More >>
"I don't feel like my animals are safe anymore," Fannin County ranch owner Karla Schmidt said.More >>
"I don't feel like my animals are safe anymore," Fannin County ranch owner Karla Schmidt said.More >>
Multiple accidents were reported in the KTEN viewing area due to icy bridges and overpasses.More >>
Multiple accidents were reported in the KTEN viewing area due to icy bridges and overpasses.More >>
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
State Sen. Nathan Dahm says wildlife currently is the property of the state, and his bill is meant to fix something that could potentially be a problem.More >>
State Sen. Nathan Dahm says wildlife currently is the property of the state, and his bill is meant to fix something that could potentially be a problem.More >>