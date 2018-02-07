Oklahoma's Internet tax still causes confusion

DURANT, Okla. -- Even though Oklahoma's online tax law has been in place since 2016, it's still creating confusion and concern among people who shop online.

This Internet sales tax varies according to where you live, but if you aren't diligent, you could be paying more than you should.

Bryan County Commissioner Ron Boyer noticed something odd when he purchased some dog food online: The tax was double what he'd been expecting to pay.

"Apparently some vendors don't realize -- say you live in Durant, but you actually live in the county -- sometimes you will end up paying their sales tax," he said.

The Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce says people who live outside the City of Durant or in unincorporated areas should only be paying a 5 percent tax, whereas the average city tax is 9 percent. It's 9.375 percent in Durant.

If you live outside the city, your purchase falls under the county's tax rates, not the city's.

"If it's a hundred dollars, you spend roughly an extra $5 bill," Boyer explained. "If you spend $1,000, you could be spending roughly $50 more."

This was news to some shoppers we found at the Walmart in Durant.

"I honestly didn't know that," said John Vick of Hugo.

Bryan County resident Melissa Bevil was similarly surprised. "I had no idea," she said. "If I had an idea, I would have definitely been paying more attention, because apparently it saves you a lot of money."

County commissioners say the easiest way to check what tax you fall under is by using the Sales Tax Rate Locator at the Oklahoma Tax Commission website.