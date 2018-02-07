Someone stole street signs in Sherman Shores

This is all that's left after 24 street and stop signs were stolen in Sherwood Shores. (KTEN)

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas -- Someone has taken down 24 stop signs and street signs in the northern Grayson County community of Sherwood Shores.

A county official said it may have been an act of retaliation.

Neighbors weren't very happy when they drove around and noticed the poles holding the signs had been cut down, leaving only the stub of the pole. It's an act that goes beyond being criminal.

"It's extremely dangerous for our community because of the traffic control with the stop signs gone," Grayson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Bart Lawrence said. "More importantly is the 911... we can't get our 911 people out there. Everyone that has used GPS understands and realizes it's not a perfect system, so you need the street signs. The street signs were dropped, too."

Parents in the neighborhood are worried about their kids' safety.

"Traffic out here is real bad too, so the stop signs being cut down is a major problem because all the kids and stuff running around," homeowner Stephanie Glenn said. "People already speed. They don't pay attention to the speed limit, so it's real dangerous."

Commissioner Lawrence said he's never seen anything like this.

"We occasionally have some stop signs or some street signs missing or stolen, but never a deal like this," he said.

Road crews have already made a temporary fix by welding replacement signposts to the existing stubs.

"We didn't put them up exactly like they should be, but in order to get them up to where we wouldn't have any safety issues we went in there and welded them all up and we have them back in order," Lawrence said.

A more permanent solution will cost taxpayers several thousand dollars. There have been no arrests in connection with the missing signs.