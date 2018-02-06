Evidence puts suspect at scene of Ardmore double-murder

Aaron Lavers (left) and Anthony Rogers were shot and killed in Ardmore in 2016. (KTEN)

Double-murder defendant Craig Stanford, left, looks on while attorneys confer with the judge. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore family hopes justice will be served this week for the man accused of killing two loved ones.

The trial of Craig Stanford continued Tuesday. He is accused of killing Anthony Rogers and Aaron Lavers in 2016.

Crime scene investigators testified that a phone belonging to Stanford was found at the scene of the crime, along with as the box of the gun that was used in the crime... but the serial number had been cut off of the box.

Prosecutors accuse Stanford of shooting and killing Lavers and Rogers in their home on A Street Northwest in Ardmore.

Stanford was arrested on burglary charges shortly after the murders. Investigators said he had electronics and other items that had been stolen from the victims' home.

Sara Hunt, who is related to Anthony Rogers, said she's still trying to process the situation.

"It's very devastating; I'm in shock," she said. "I'm learning the facts today. I'm learning what anger and miscommunication will do."

The Carter County court clerk said Stanford's trial will continue on Wednesday. If he's found guilty, Stanford could face the death penalty.