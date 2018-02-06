Green light for massive Fannin County reservoir project

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas -- After 15 years of preparation, the Lower Bois d'Arc Creek Reservoir is finally on the verge of becoming a reality.

The project received its final permit on Friday. "This is really a big, big deal for Fannin County," said County Judge Spanky Carter. "It's the first lake in the State of Texas to be constructed in 30 years, so this doesn't happen just every day."

Once completed, the $1.2 billion project will provide drinking water to millions of people all over North Texas.

"A lot of the water will go to other counties, but Fannin County will always have that they need," Carter said.

The City of Bonham said boating and fishing at the 16,000-acre lake will bring millions of dollars into the economy.

"When we develop around the lake, recreational activities, people are going to want to live there, people are going to want to come and visit," Carter said.

And while some residents we said they're not happy about the lake, most are looking forward to the tourism it will bring

"Thousands of people will get to go out and camp; it's going to bring a lot of money into town," said Nancy Crain of Bonham.

And Linda Hicks said, "The more people we can get here, the better... it's a nice little town!"

Both women said they can't wait for the lake to be completed.

"And Bonham does need it," Crain said. "Bonham needs a lot, and so I think its a wonderful, wonderful deal."

Construction starts in the spring. The lake is expected to be completed and filled by 2022.

Map of Bois d'Arc Creek Reservoir