Crash forces shutdown of Colbert hardware store

Colbert Hardware and Farm Supply was heavily damaged when a car crashed into the front of the store. (KTEN)

COLBERT, Okla. -- Employees at a Colbert hardware store believe a reckless driver is to blame for crashing into their building.

The early morning crash happened at Colbert Hardware and Farm Supply, 104 South Franklin Street.

Workers believe the driver, identified by police as Tommy Rantham, was going too fast and skidded into the store.

The crash left the building unstable, and the store was closed until further notice.

Rantham was charged with destruction of property and leaving the scene of a crash.