Sherman police establish chaplain program

SHERMAN, Texas -- The Sherman Police Department is working to better connect with the community. They say that's the motive behind the department's new chaplain program.

"We realize that our jobs as police officers aren't just dealing with the criminal element; we deal with social issues often," Chief Zachary Flores explained, saying those social issues are leading to change.

That's why the department is expanding its family to make its relationship with the community stronger.

Flores said it's first-ever chaplain program will help community members with with devastating, life-changing events.

"We deliver the news whether its 2 in the afternoon or 2 in the morning, and that is something that can traumatically affect somebody," the chief said.

The chaplain program will also benefit officers who are not only tasked with delivering that news, but who experience their own hardships.

"We have officers that respond to things that affect them, and they respond to things that are traumatic," Flores said.

Nathan Cain, pastor of Harvest Time Assembly of God, was selected to lead the chaplain program. "'Chaplain' simply means 'ministry of presence," he explained, adding that is his main focus.

"To simply be there to give a shoulder for someone to cry on... to encourage them in their faith, to encourage them in the circumstance... whether it's celebration or if it's tragically crisis," Cain said.

Chief Flores said there's really no cap on how many chaplains his department can have, and they're hoping to expand the program to incorporate all religions.