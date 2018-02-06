Sherman honors teen for saving grandmother's life

A Texoma teen was hailed as a hero Monday for saving his grandmother's life last October.

On Halloween night, 13-year-old Jake Jones and his grandmother, Deborah Boyer, were leaving Sherman's Fright Fest when she had a medical emergency and lost control of the car.

"I was just confused and scared," Jake recalled, but his quick thinking saved them both.

"I either was going to pull the car over or we were going to crash ... so I pulled the car over and waved someone down to call the 911," he said.

"If it wasn't for his actions, I wouldn't be here," a proud Boyer said. "I'm about to celebrate another birthday, so … I just don't have words."

The Sherman Fire Department honored Jake Monday night for taking control in a critical situation.

"His actions probably saved a lot of lives," said Chief Danny Jones said. "It's what we call our Life Saver Award. This is only the second time that it's been given, and it's for special circumstances... and we think this is one."

The award comes almost four months after the heroic deed, but for a good reason. Boyer didn't remember anything that happened on Halloween night or for the two weeks that followed.

"We were waiting on his grandmother to get well enough to get out, because we wanted her to be here also," Chief Jones said.

Jake and his grandmother were both pleasantly surprised.

"It feels awesome, and I think it's pretty cool," he said. "I didn't expect this to happen out of this."

"It's indescribable," Boyer added. "I knew they were going to do something for him, but I had no idea it was this big a deal."