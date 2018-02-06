Sherman honors teen for saving grandmother's life

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
The campus at Crutchfield Elementary School in Sherman was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon "due to an active law enforcement situation."More >>
The campus at Crutchfield Elementary School in Sherman was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon "due to an active law enforcement situation."More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Texoma effective from 3 p.m. to midnight Tuesday.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Texoma effective from 3 p.m. to midnight Tuesday.More >>
"I either was going to pull the car over or we were going to crash," 13-year-old Jake Jones said.More >>
"I either was going to pull the car over or we were going to crash," 13-year-old Jake Jones said.More >>
Mom's has been around for more than 30 years, baking fresh treats every morning.More >>
Mom's has been around for more than 30 years, baking fresh treats every morning.More >>
Judge Wallace Coppedge accepted a plea deal from a man who had pleaded guilty to brutally raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Judge Wallace Coppedge accepted a plea deal from a man who had pleaded guilty to brutally raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl.More >>
"I need my guys working on roads," Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said. ""I don't have time to be cleaning up somebody's trash."More >>
"I need my guys working on roads," Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said. ""I don't have time to be cleaning up somebody's trash."More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin, who is term limited, called on lawmakers to enact a pay raise for Oklahoma teachers. "Do we find it acceptable to have four-day school weeks?" she asked.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin, who is term limited, called on lawmakers to enact a pay raise for Oklahoma teachers. "Do we find it acceptable to have four-day school weeks?" she asked.More >>
The Dow Jones industrials closed down 1,175 points on Monday, the worst one-day drop on record. John Mabary from the Sherman office of Edward Jones offers some perspective.More >>
The Dow Jones industrials closed down 1,175 points on Monday, the worst one-day drop on record. John Mabary from the Sherman office of Edward Jones offers some perspective.More >>
Craig Stanford, 31, could face the death penalty if the jury decides he's found guilty of killing two men in 2016.More >>
Craig Stanford, 31, could face the death penalty if the jury decides he's found guilty of killing two men in 2016.More >>
When it comes to livestock, Caden Goodson is the best in his class.More >>
When it comes to livestock, Caden Goodson is the best in his class.More >>