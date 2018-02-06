Texoma on alert for icy roads and highways

Much of Texoma is under a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday. (KTEN)

Brace yourselves, Texoma: Icy roads ahead.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Texoma effective from 3 p.m. to midnight Tuesday.

You can expect to see freezing rain and drizzle as a cold front moves over the region with precipitation.

KTEN meteorologist David Siple said there could be freezing rain in parts of Texoma as early as 10 a.m.

The weather service urges motorists to be alert for hazardous driving conditions as ice accumulates on streets and highways.

The overnight low is expected to be in the mid-20s.