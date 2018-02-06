Texoma on alert for icy roads and highways - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Texoma on alert for icy roads and highways

Posted: Updated:
Much of Texoma is under a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday. (KTEN) Much of Texoma is under a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday. (KTEN)

Brace yourselves, Texoma: Icy roads ahead.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Texoma effective from 3 p.m. to midnight Tuesday.

You can expect to see freezing rain and drizzle as a cold front moves over the region with precipitation.

KTEN meteorologist David Siple said there could be freezing rain in parts of Texoma as early as 10 a.m.

The weather service urges motorists to be alert for hazardous driving conditions as ice accumulates on streets and highways.

The overnight low is expected to be in the mid-20s.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.