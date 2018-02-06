Something Sweet - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Something Sweet

Posted:
By Kendall Pope, KTEN News
SHERMAN, TX--Whether you’re ordering for a special occasion or just stopping by for a treat, this local bakery has everything you need. Moms Bakery has been around for over 30 years baking fresh treats every morning. They bake cakes and desserts for all occasions; birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, graduations, and etc. 

They also offer all their desserts to be sold separately, so if you are having a craving you can swing buy and have a single piece of whatever dessert you’d like.Mom’s bakery even bakes fresh buns every morning for MG’s, a diner down the street. 

For pricing and other inquires you can call them at 903-893-7585, or you can stop by the shop. They’re located at 1703 N Woods St

