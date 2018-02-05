Illegal dumping plagues Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says James Dumas was arrested Sunday for illegally dumping more than 4,000 pounds of shingles and pallets on private property.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said this is just one example of an ongoing issue.

"Furniture is a big problem," he said. "We will get couches, televisions, mattresses."

Illegal dumping is something Grayson County often faces on a daily basis.

"Tires can be a big problem," Whitmire said. "They don't want to pay the $3 disposal fee, so they take the tires and stop and throw them in a creek somewhere."

The commissioner said the county is doing all it can to try and stop illegal dumping.

"In the last month, as far as my precinct, we're trying to combat it a little bit," he said. "We've put up some game cameras to see if we can identify some of the people in locations we've seen it."

Not only does dumping make Grayson County less beautiful, but it takes county workers away from their normal duties.

"I need my guys working on roads," Whitmire said. "I don't have time to be cleaning up somebody's trash. But it comes down to us doing the job, or no one will."

The commissioner urges citizens to report any illegal dumping they see.

"Report it to the sheriffs department; they will contact us and go out and investigate and we will do our best to get it cleaned up," Whitmire said.

In an effort to clean county roads and prevent future dumping, the county plans to hold a spring clean-up at the beginning of April.