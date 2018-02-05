TABC high school basketball rankings - February 5th



SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Feb. 5:



BOYS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Denton Guyer, 31-1; 2. Austin Westlake, 28-3; 3. Cypress Falls, 26-3; 4. Spring Dekaney, 28-3; 5. South Garland, 28-3; 6. DeSoto, 23-6; 7. Duncanville, 25-5; 8. SA Wagner, 24-5; 9. Allen, 24-5; 10. Houston Sam Houston, 24-3; 11. Lake Travis, 24-6; 12. Cibolo Steele, 27-2; 13. Fort Bend Bush, 25-4; 14. Aldine Eisenhower, 24-6; 15. Beaumont West Brook, 26-3; 16. Katy Tompkins, 24-7; 17. Odessa Permian, 24-3; 18. Schertz Clemens, 23-7; 19. Garland Rowlett, 19-9; 20. Los Fresnos, 28-5; 21. South Grand Prairie, 22-9; 22. North Crowley, 25-5; 23. Waco Midway, 23-8; 24. Klein Forest, 22-5; 25. Klein Oak, 20-8.



Class 5A



1. Waxahachie, 24-4; 2. Northwest, 25-5; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 25-5; 4. Port Arthur Memorial, 24-5; 5. Little Elm, 24-6; 6. Prosper, 26-3; 7. EP Burges, 27-2; 8. Dallas Wilson, 15-4; 9. Lancaster, 18-11; 10. Fort Bend Elkins, 23-11; 11. Midlothian, 20-10; 12. CC Veterans Memorial, 28-4; 13. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 19-7; 14. Sulphur Springs, 25-4; 15. Laredo Nixon, 27-5; 16. Alvin Shadow Creek, 19-6; 17. Humble, 25-8; 18. Texas City, 20-11; 19. FW Brewer, 24-5; 20. EP Eastlake, 25-1; 21. Austin Lanier, 21-7; 22. SA Houston, 20-8; 23. Richmond Foster, 15-12; 24. SA Alamo Heights, 24-6; 25. Leander Rouse, 23-7.



Class 4A



1. Silsbee, 19-8; 2. Houston Yates, 19-2; 3. Freeport Brazosport, 23-5; 4. Dallas Lincoln, 19-8; 5. Dallas Carter, 25-3; 6. Center, 26-2; 7. WF Hirschi, 19-8; 8. Lubbock Estacado, 19-5; 9. Abilene Wylie, 26-3; 10. Seminole, 20-7; 11. Midlothian Heritage, 26-6; 12. Argyle, 23-6; 13. Waxahachie Life, 29-7; 14. Boerne, 27-4; 15. CC West Oso, 24-7; 16. Waco Connally, 21-7; 17. Krum, 25-6; 18. Wilmer Hutchins, 17-10; 19. Dallas Faith Family, 21-11; 20. Houston Scarborough, 13-8; 21. Houston North Forest, 12-10; 22. Somerset, 22-8; 23. Burkburnett, 18-12; 24. Dallas Roosevelt, 20-11; 25. Athens, 23-3.



Class 3A



1. Jarrell, 24-4; 2. SA Cole, 30-1; 3. Brock, 29-3; 4. Peaster, 21-9; 5. Palestine Westwood, 28-2; 6. Ponder, 27-5; 7. East Chambers, 28-1; 8. Edgewood, 25-2; 9. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 25-7; 10. Bowie, 21-7; 11. Holliday, 23-5; 12. Wall, 25-2; 13. Mount Vernon, 27-1; 14. Commerce, 17-8; 15. Van Alstyne, 21-9; 16. Nocona, 23-6; 17. Pollok Central, 22-7; 18. La Marque, 18-11; 19. Hitchcock, 17-11; 20. Van Vleck, 13-5; 21. Kountze, 20-9; 22. Teague, 12-4; 23. Dallas Madison, 10-16; 24. Shallowater, 26-2; 25. Marion, 23-6.



Class 2A



1. Thorndale, 25-3; 2. Martins Mill, 26-3; 3. Big Sandy, 19-6; 4. Tenaha, 11-2; 5. Shelbyville, 24-4; 6. Lufkin Pineywoods, 22-6; 7. Muenster, 9-5; 8. San Augustine, 8-4; 9. Cushing, 24-4; 10. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 24-7; 11. Grapeland, 20-8; 12. Stinnett West Texas, 25-2; 13. Neches, 19-10; 14. Port Aransas, 23-10; 15. Snook, 24-5; 16. Clarksville, 18-6; 17. Broaddus, 19-8; 18. Memphis, 25-2; 19. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 22-5; 20. SA Lee Academy, 21-1; 21. Stratford, 9-1; 22. Sanford-Fritch, 19-5; 23. Iola, 17-7; 24. Forsan, 23-3; 25. Stamford, 14-6.



Class 1A



1. Lipan, 29-1; 2. Nazareth, 22-5; 3. Laneville, 22-6; 4. Gail Borden County, 13-2; 5. New Home, 24-3; 6. Slidell, 23-5; 7. Graford, 19-7; 8. Leggett, 28-4; 9. Moulton, 26-4; 10. Waelder, 17-5; 11. Happy, 12-8; 12. Texline, 17-9; 13. Turkey Valley, 13-1; 14. Eula, 23-6; 15. Coolidge, 18-2; 16. Bronte, 26-1; 17. Ropesville, 19-5; 18. Meadow, 17-6; 19. Ector, 24-6; 20. Martinsville, 21-6; 21. Oakwood, 12-11; 22. Avalon, 17-5; 23. Yantis, 21-3; 24. Milford, 6-5; 25. Rankin, 21-8.



BOYS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Tomball Condoria Lutheran, 36-1; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 30-5; 3. Houston Christian, 28-4; 4. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 26-3; 5. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 22-7; 6. SA Antonian, 31-6; 7. Houston St. Thomas, 15-12; 8. Dallas St. Mark's, 19-5; 9. FW Nolan, 17-8; 10. Houston The Village, 18-4.



TAPPS 5A



1. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 28-6; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 24-7; 3. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 23-3; 4. Houston Westbury Christian, 13-19; 5. SA St. Mary's Hall, 24-7; 6. Frisco Legacy Christian, 16-14; 7. Midland Christian, 23-11; 8. SA Cornerstone Christian, 21-11; 9. Laredo St. Augustine, 24-14; 10. FW All Saints Episcopal, 12-15.



TAPPS 4A



1. Arlington Grace Prep, 27-6; 2. Colleyville Covenant, 19-11; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 22-13; 4. Waco Vanguard, 12-10; 5. Waco Reicher, 22-13; 6. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 20-20; 7. Sugar Land Logos, 15-8; 8. Austin Brentwood, 15-15; 9. Houston St Thomas Episcopal, 9-9; 10. Lubbock Christian, 12-10.



Class 3A



1. Dallas Yavneh, 28-0; 2. SA St. Gerard, 22-2; 3. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 23-4; 4. Beaumont Legacy, 18-14; 5. Abilene Christian, 21-7; 6. FW Calvary Christian, 19-10; 7. Dallas Covenant, 19-5; 8. Willow Park Trinity, 20-6; 9. Irving The Highlands, 16-8; 10. Spring Frassati, 16-9;



Class 2A



1. Sherman Texoma Christian, 21-4; 2. Bryan Allen Academy, 20-12; 3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 22-6; 4. New Braunfels Christian, 23-8; 5. Conroe Covenant, 21-5; 6. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 26-4; 7. Dallas First Baptist, 14-2; 8. Houston Beren, 17-3; 9. Shiner St. Paul, 14-6; 10. Lubbock Southcrest, 17-4;



Class 1A



1. Granbury North Central Texas, 23-2; 2. SA Legacy, 30-1; 3. Irving Faustina, 13-0; 4. WF Wichita Christian, 20-5; 5. Longview Trinity, 16-3; 6. SA Gateway, 22-10; 7. Spring Founders Christian, 20-9; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 16-5; 9. Alamo Macedonian, 19-6; 10. Lubbock Kingdom, 14-10;



___



GIRLS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Duncanville, 34-1; 2. Converse Judson, 27-4; 3. Cibolo Steele, 30-4; 4. Plano, 28-5; 5. Dallas Skyline, 25-7; 6. Richardson, 27-4; 7. Austin Westlake, 26-7; 8. Cypress Creek, 28-4; 9. Arlington Bowie, 27-6; 10. League City Clear Springs, 26-7; 11. Waco Midway, 30-4; 12. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 27-6; 13. Pflugerville, 29-5; 14. DeSoto, 26-5; 15. Cypress Ranch, 26-7; 16. Killeen Ellison, 22-8; 17. Rockwall, 25-7; 18. Allen, 26-8; 19. McKinney, 24-10; 20. Keller Timber Creek, 27-4; 21. Humble Atascocita, 25-8; 22. Fort Bend Hightower, 26-8; 23. Edinburg, 29-8; 24. Mesquite Horn, 24-7; 25. SA East Central, 25-6;



Class 5A



1. Mansfield Timberview, 33-2; 2. Barbers Hill, 34-2; 3. Frisco Lone Star, 29-4; 4. Amarillo, 31-2; 5. Canyon, 24-3; 6. Prosper, 28-3; 7. Houston Madison, 18-2; 8. Temple, 25-5; 9. Denison, 28-4; 10. Wylie East, 27-5; 11. Cedar Park, 26-7; 12. FW Boswell, 31-4; 13. Aledo, 25-2; 14. Sulphur Springs, 24-4; 15. Lubbock Cooper, 30-2; 16. CC Flour Bluff, 28-4; 17. CC Veterans Memorial, 29-5; 18. Austin High, 26-7; 19. Georgetown, 25-9; 20. Leander Rouse, 26-8; 21. Crosby, 27-7; 22. San Antonio Southside, 26-3; 23. Kerrville Tivy, 27-6; 24. FW Trimble Tech, 24-8; 25. Lucas Lovejoy, 25-8;



Class 4A



1. Liberty Hill, 29-3; 2. Glen Rose, 30-1; 3. Levelland, 29-2; 4. Navasota, 33-2; 5. Denver City, 24-6; 6. Dallas Lincoln, 29-3; 7. SA Veterans Memorial, 26-9; 8. Houston Wheatley, 25-3; 9. Canton, 28-6; 10. Tatum, 26-4; 11. Abilene Wylie, 23-6; 11. Argyle, 26-7; 13. Melissa, 28-3; 14. Bushland, 21-6; 15. Brownwood, 27-5; 16. Midlothian Heritage, 26-6; 17. Gilmer, 27-6; 18. Sanger, 27-6; 19. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 27-5; 20. Geronimo Navarro, 25-9; 21. Mexia, 22-7; 22. Devine, 23-6; 23. Bullard, 28-8; 24. Comal Canyon Lake, 28-6; 25. CC West Oso, 23-7;



Class 3A



1. Canadian, 26-4; 2. Pottsboro, 28-4; 3. Wall, 24-5; 4. Little River Academy, 23-4; 5. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 28-3; 6. Idalou, 25-5; 7. Brock, 26-6; 8. Tuscola Jim Ned, 23-7; 9. Leonard, 26-3; 10. Teague, 27-2; 11. Sunnyvale, 28-3; 12. Poth, 23-5; 13. Mount Vernon, 20-9; 14. Winnsboro 1812 15. Odem, 28-6; 16. Cisco, 24-5; 17. Woodville, 31-5; 18. Vanderbilt Industrial, 28-5; 19. Colorado City, 26-6; 20. Shallowater, 24-5; 21. Hitchcock, 24-6; 22. Grandview, 24-8; 23. Marion 2310 24. Marlin, 25-8; 25. East Chambers, 28-3;



Class 2A



1. Martins Mill, 32-1; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 29-2; 3. Panhandle, 27-3; 4. Windthorst, 28-1; 5. Stratford, 23-4; 6. Hico, 29-1; 7. Tenaha, 26-4; 8. Woden, 28-3; 9. Claude, 25-5; 10. Era, 27-4; 11. Grapeland, 25-7; 12. Vega, 29-3; 13. Archer City, 25-7; 14. Haskell, 30-1; 15. Campbell, 26-7; 16. Mason, 28-7; 17. San Saba, 25-7; 18. Snook, 26-2; 19. Thorndale, 24-9; 20. Lovelady, 25-8; 21. Douglass, 21-3; 22. Wellington, 20-8; 23. Gladewater Union Grove, 23-5; 24. Sundown, 22-7; 25. Evadale, 27-7;



Class 1A



1. Nazareth, 28-3; 2. Garden City, 29-1; 3. Dodd City, 29-1; 4. Moulton, 29-3; 5. Ropesville, 29-0; 6. Huckabay, 25-5; 7. Rankin, 29-5; 8. Tilden McMullen County, 26-2; 9. Roby, 24-6; 10. May, 24-3; 11. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 25-4; 12. Robert Lee, 23-3; 13. Jayton, 23-6; 14. Slocum, 20-9; 15. McLean, 22-3; 16. Jonesboro, 24-3; 17. Rocksprings, 21-5; 18. Hermleigh, 22-7; 19. Abbott, 20-5; 20. New Home, 25-6; 21. Klondike, 20-5; 22. Gorman, 23-3; 23. Iredell, 18-3; 24. Eula, 22-8; 25. Groom, 21-5;



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 22-7; 2. Houston Kinkaid, 21-2; 3. Houston St. Agnes, 27-7; 4. Plano Prestonwood, 23-7; 5. Houston Christian, 27-7; 6. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-6; 7. SA Incarnate Word, 20-9; 8. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 25-7; 9. Argyle Liberty Christian, 25-7; 10. Houston The Village, 22-8;



TAPPS 5A



1. SA Christian, 26-12; 2. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 22-9; 3. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 16-13; 4. Austin St. Michael's, 22-6; 5. Corpus Christi IWA, 24-8; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 20-12; 7. Tyler Grace Community, 19-6; 8. CC John Paul II, 22-10; 9. FW Christian, 20-15; 10. SA Cornerstone, 20-16;



TAPPS 4A



1. FW Lake Country, 28-8; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 24-6; 3. Houston Lutheran North, 14-7; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 25-10; 5. Lubbock Christian, 28-10; 6. Austin Texas For Deaf, 25-6; 7. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 23-7; 8. McKinney Christian, 16-8; 9. Woodlands Christian, 18-6; 10. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 13-21;



Class 3A



1. Beaumont Legacy, 21-8; 2. Temple Central Texas, 21-4; 3. Midland Classical, 17-8; 4. Round Rock Christian, 16-6; 5. San Antonio Castle Hills, 20-7; 6. Mission Juan Diego, 18-4; 7. Denton Calvary, 16-8; 8. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 10-6; 9. SA Keystone, 14-3; 10. Bryan Brazos Christian, 12-8;



Class 2A



1. Austin Waldorf, 21-4; 2. Shiner St. Paul, 17-7; 3. Red Oak Ovilla, 16-2; 4. Bryan St. Joseph, 16-11; 5. Woodlands Legacy, 20-5; 6. Bryan Allen Academy, 11-5; 7. Lubbock Southcrest, 14-3; 8. Lubbock All-Saints, 13-12; 9. Sherman Texoma Christian, 9-14; 10. Muenster Sacred Heart, 9-15;



Class 1A



1. SA Legacy, 23-3; 2. Edinburg Harvest, 13-5; 3. DeSoto Canterbury, 11-5; 4. Lubbock Kingdom, 17-8; 5. Houston Southwest Christian, 14-2; 6. EP Jesus Chapel, 13-3; 7. Waxahachie Prep, 14-4; 8. WF Notre Dame, 17-10; 9. Longview Trinity, 12-10; 10. San Angelo Cornerstone, 13-10;