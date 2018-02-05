4-H experience offers important life lessons

DURANT, Okla. -- When it comes to livestock, Caden Goodson is the best in his class.

Just three years ago, Caden's dad convinced him to join 4-H, and now at age 12, Caden is already winning big money for his prized pigs at the Choctaw Nation Livestock Show at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.

But his success at the weekend event takes more effort than people might think.

"A lot of hard work and a little bit of knowing what you're doing," he explained. "Over the years, figuring stuff out and where you get to know what you're doing and a lot of hard work."

Caden and many of the other young people participating in the show are part of the Choctaw Nation, which said it spends more than $80,000 buying livestock from the kids. The ultimate goal is to let them learn about responsibility and the value of family.

"They learn how to take care of that animal, feed that animal, they know that they have to get up in the mornings, hard work ethics which we really love," Chief Gary Batton explained.

But for Caden, this experience taught him so much more.

"It taught me a lot of patience," he said. "I used to not have any patience."

Caden plans to show pigs and cows for years to come, and he eventually wants to compete and win at the Oklahoma Youth Expo.

But for now, Caden Goodson plans to keep and showing people that age is just a number when it comes to doing what you love.

"Anyone can have the heart to work and enjoy stuff, no matter if you're young or old," he said.