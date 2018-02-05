Ardmore outreach targets unregistered voters

ARDMORE, Okla. -- With the Ardmore City Schools bond election losing by just 33 votes last November, a group led by Ardmore resident Cheryl Key is making a push to get citizens registered in time for the next bond election on April 3.

Key believes last year's vote was lost because many living in the area weren't active voters.

"We had a lot of young parents that weren't able to vote because they were either not registered to vote or were inactive," she said. "We want them to get back on the polls."

To try to solve the issue, Key organized a table at the Ardmore Family YMCA with voter registration forms. Whether people vote on the bond or not, she hopes they register to have their opinions heard.

"This is for people who may not be interested in this particular proposal, but we want everyone to have the opportunity to vote and have their say," Key said.

Former Ardmore High School student O.J. Walker took the opportunity to register with hopes of giving his alma mater a better future.

"It's very important to try to upgrade on our schools to make sure we're getting the right books or we're getting the right sources for our studies," he said.

Jack Riley said he registered to try to do his part in the community.

"It's a citizen's role to support both their community, their state and their country, and we do that by electing and voting for qualified people to run for various offices," he said. "This is my way in participating in that."

Voters in other localities have school and special elections coming up on February 13 and March 6. The deadline has already passed to register for the February 13 elections; The last day to register to vote in the March 6 election is February 9.

The last day to register to vote in the April 3 election is March 9.