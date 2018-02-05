'Walkability' is goal for Denison sidewalk program

Patrice Parsons said she'd welcome sidewalks that would make it easier to walk her dog. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- To promote "walkability" in Denison, the City Council has authorized 10 percent of street improvement funds to go directly to pedestrians.

"It's very exciting," City Manager Jud Rex said. "We've always had the desire; it's just finding the funds to do it, so the economy is good and our budget is good."

This program will provide the city with $70,000 each year for sidewalk improvements.

"It's important to commerce, it's important to families that need to get to certain destinations -- whether it's the school the library, those heavy traffic areas, we need to make sure we focus on sidewalks there," Rex said.

Patrice Parsons walks her dog Alice nearly every day, and said more people would do the same if sidewalks became a priority.

"I just think that would be a great statement by the city about support for the people here and their desire to be more fit and active and part of their actual community," she said.

After living in Denison for 10 years, Parsons said she can't wait to see the new and improved sidewalks.

"I think this will be a really positive thing for the City of Denison, which is really near and dear to our hearts, and we would love to see it," she said.