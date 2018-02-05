Gov. Fallin to legislature: 'Let's get to work'

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin delivers her final State of the State address to the state legislature. (Courtesy OETA)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gov. Mary Fallin delivered her eighth and final State of the State address to Oklahoma lawmakers Monday as they convened for the start of the 2018 session.

Fallin, who is term limited, again pushed for a pay raise for Oklahoma teachers, along with a series of tax increases to help pay for the hike and to stabilize the state budget.

"What kind of future do we want to have?" she asked. "Do we find it acceptable to have four-day school weeks? Is it acceptable for Texas to steal our teachers and leave our classrooms short of teachers?"

The governor said this is a defining moment for Oklahoma.

"We have two clear choices: We can continue down a path of sliding backwards, or the second path is to say, 'Enough is enough! We can do better! Our children deserve better!'" she said.

Fallin also urged lawmakers to consider ways to curb the state's growing prison population.

"There are bills proposed by the Oklahoma Justice Reform Task Force that are smart, data-driven solutions to safely and prudently fix our criminal justice system," the governor said. "Send them to me to sign."

The end of Fallin's address was punctuated by an outburst from the gallery. A woman could be heard shouting, "You are a liar!"

The governor and Republican-controlled Legislature still haven't fully funded the current year's budget, and must resolve that issue before working on funding levels for next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.