3.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Garvin County

LINDSAY, Okla. (AP) -- A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of south-central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was recorded at 3:39 a.m. Sunday about 11 miles (18 kilometers) south-southeast of Lindsay in Garvin County. The temblor was recorded at a depth of about three miles (1.8 kilometers).

No damage or injuries was immediately reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years. Many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater injection.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and natural gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

