East Central Softball Stumbles On Day Two Of Season

DURANT, OK – After starting the season 2-0, the East Central University softball team dropped two games in the second day of the Southeastern Regional Invitational. The Tigers first fell to Rockhurst 9-1 (5) and then 2-1 to Central Missouri.



The Tigers (2-2) were led by junior Breecia Crawford, with a .750 average, three hits and an RBI. Junior Madison Thompson added a .667 average and two hits, while junior Bridget Gleason had a .500 average.



Junior Demi Danell and freshman Jessica Sisemore suffered the loss in the circle, both coming in relief. Freshman Jacey Henry led the four-pitcher staff, with a five hits and two runs allowed and striking out three in 3.1 innings.

ECU will wrap up the Southeastern Regional Invitational, Sunday, Feb. 4 with games against Tarleton State (9:30 a.m.) and Pittsburg State (12 p.m.).



Rockhurst 9, ECU 1 (5)

The Hawks (2-1) started the scoring in the top of the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead.



The Tigers cut the deficit in half in the third (2-1). After the first two outs, senior Claresha Clemons doubled and was brought around when Crawford followed with a double.



The teams held each other scoreless through the fourth inning, but Rockhurst took control in the fifth. The Hawks scored seven runs, putting the run-rule into effect as they led 9-1.



ECU was able to get three runners on base in the fifth inning, but were unable to get a run across the plate resulting in the 9-1 loss.



Central Missouri 2, ECU 1

The opening 5 and a half innings were a pitchers/defensive dual, with no runs scored and only 10 base runners between both teams.



The Jennies (2-2) were the first to break the stale-mate, netting a single run in the bottom of the sixth.



The Tigers countered with a run in the seventh to tie the game at one. Sophomore Catherine Barrera started the inning with a single, senior Haley Hyatt was walked and freshman Tatiana Bryant was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Henry they went in as a pinch hitter and drew a walk to earn the RBI.



UCM had one more chance to score and were able to get one run across in the bottom of the inning for the 2-1 final. The run scored after two hits and a sacrifice bunt.

