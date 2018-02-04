Austin Lady 'Roos Basketball Keeps On Rolling

SHERMAN, TX – The Austin College women's basketball team jumped out to a 16-0 lead and never looked back, rolling past the University of Dallas 83-33 on Saturday night in Hughey Gym. The 'Roos are now 17-5 overall and 10-1 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play, making this the third straight year they've won at least 10 conference games.

The 'Roos used a swarming defensive effort and some hot early shooting to overwhelm the Crusaders, forcing Dallas into 29 turnovers and just 20.4% shooting in the game. Bryce Frank led a balanced effort with 16 points and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes, as 17 different players saw action and 13 'Roos found their way into the scoring column.

Addison Walling got the 'Roos off to a hot start by knocking down 3-of-3 triples in the first quarter, while Ann Savage and Kacie West also hit a triple to help Austin College take a 26-9 lead after one. Walling opened up the second quarter with her fourth three in four attempts to push it to a 29-9 edge, and Frank scored seven in a row before West hit back-to-back treys to make it 43-12 with 3:51 left before the break. The 'Roos would extend the lead to 46-12, and a bucket by Kendra Spangler made it 49-16 at the break.

A three from Savage and a three-point-play by Frank helped push it to a 60-20 game with 5:23 left in the third quarter, and Reagan Chiaverini's three gave the 'Roos a 64-22 lead. Mikayla Gascich hit a three of her own and Andrea Selkow scored to send Austin College into the fourth quarter leading 73-24.

Selkow scored again to push the margin to 50 at 77-57 with 7:12 left in the game, and the 'Roos would maintain that cushion the rest of the way. An end-to-end steal and basket by Precious Ogbuta with 1:32 left proved to be the final basket of the game, making it 83-33.

Frank hit 7-of-11 from the field as she recorded her sixth straight double-double, while Walling finished the game hitting 4-of-5 from long distance and scoring 13 points in just 15 minutes. West also chipped in 13 points in only 13 minutes of action, while Savage added nine points and three steals. Selkow pulled down a career-best eight rebounds, and Meghan Lewis came away with four steals.

Michelle DeCoud was the lone Dallas player to reach double-figures, scoring 10 points on 2-of-8 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds. Helen Onyenso added seven points and eight boards.

With tonight's win, the 'Roos have now clinched a first-round bye in the SCAC Tournament. Austin College heads out on the road next weekend to play Southwestern and Texas Lutheran as they begin to wrap up the regular season.

Austin College athletic teams participate as a member of the NCAA Division III and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.