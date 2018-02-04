Southeastern Men's Basketball Gets Second Straight Win

DURANT, OK – Kevin Buckingham and Jose Libanio each tallied double-doubles to lead Southeastern to a 68-61 win over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday afternoon in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The win lifts the Savage Storm to 11-9 overall and moves them to 10-5 in Great American Conference play.



Buckingham led a foursome of double-digit scorers with 20 on 7-of-16 shooting, while DJ Henderson added 14 off the bench, followed by Libanio's 12 and Adam Dworsky with 10.



Dworsky and Jett Jobe each dished out six assists as the Storm finished with 17 as a team



SE shot 45.3 percent from the field, but hit 80 percent from the free throw line, most of those coming late to hold on in the final minute of play.



Buckingham's 16 rebounds led all players on the glass, while Libanio added 10 as the duo pulled down 26 of the team's 34 rebounds.



The teams traded buckets out of the gate with SE taking its first lead on a Libanio jumper at the 14:46 mark at 9-7.



UAM would regain control and it would not be until the 6:22 mark of the half on a Libanio three that SE went back ahead at 22-21.



The teams again traded buckets with SE scoring the final four points of the first half, including a buzzer beater by Buckingham to take a 28-25 lead at the break.



The game stayed close early in the second half with UAM eventually whittling out a 47-44 lead with 9:16 to play.



The Storm responded in a big way as a DJ Henderon three-point play would trigger a 13-0 run capped by a Buckingham three-point play to open up a 57-47 lead with 5:06 to play.



The lead would grow to as many as 12 before the Boll Weevils closed the gap to 66-61 with five seconds to play, but a pair of Dworsky free throws with four ticks left would seal the final score of 68-61.